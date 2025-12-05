Lynyrd Skynyrd 50th Anniversary Live Performance Of 'That Smell' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Lynyrd Skynyrd are proud to unveil their new live video for "That Smell," taken from their recently released live album, 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, LYNYRD SKYNYRD continues to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" - as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.

The southern rock legend's new live album and DVD celebrates their groundbreaking southern sound that changed rock forever. Spectacularly capturing the band's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the project features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington who passed away less than five months later.

The new album showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger, putting a spotlight on LYNYRD SKYNYRD's lasting legacy in music history, filled with iconic hits such as "Freebird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Simple Man," and so many more. 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman' also features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).

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