Megadeth: Behind The Mask Coming To Movie Theaters

(SRO) Megadeth have teamed with Trafalgar Releasing for Megadeth: Behind The Mask, a cinematic legacy event that will debut on screens worldwide Thursday, January 22-on the eve of the release of the band's final studio album out January 23.

In Megadeth: Behind The Mask, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of Megadeth, sharing untold stories of the band's past and the creative fire that drives them. Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of Megadeth's new self-titled album in full, brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine's own track-by-track reflections about the band's final studio album.

This one night only listening event will provide a first-listen to this landmark project. Megadeth: Behind The Mask is an immersive celebration of one of the most influential bands in metal history, capturing their legacy while heralding a powerful new chapter.

"This listening event is going to be amazing," says Megadeth's Dave Mustaine. " I can't wait to share it with thousands of my closest friends around the world. I have so much gratitude for everyone who helped bring this film to life, especially you, the fans! Now let's fire this up... and pass the popcorn!"

"We're thrilled to bring fans together for an exclusive first listen to Megadeth's final studio album-that brings their career full circle," says Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "This isn't just another Megadeth album: it features a bold reimagining. This cinema event is a celebration of the riffs, the intensity and the uncompromising spirit that have defined Megadeth's legacy. We can't wait to share this moment with the fans who've been with them every step of the way."

The film will screen in over 1,000 cinemas across 35+ countries. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 11 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET with a trailer available for viewing on the same day. For more information and to sign up for updates, fans can visit megadethfilm.com.

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