Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Rarities Up For Auction

(OMG) NPV is proud to be working with TLG|ZOID, the label that brought you the FIRST and ONLY pressing of the #1 single, Crack Cocaine by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens.

NVP has the A and B side STAMPER PLATES from the FIRST and ONLY vinyl pressing of the album in 2024. These are collector's items and there are only one of each in the world.

Side A is ONE-OF-ONE, as is the ETCHED, Side B. This auction is IN PROGRESS closes on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 5:00pm EST. Bid on each here

More details: New Press Vinyl has partnered with leading labels and artists to produce the first-of-their-kind unique collectibles from the items used in manufacturing vinyl records - the LACQUERS and STAMPER PLATES.

Each of these items is certified by NPV to have been used in a specific pressing of that album. These are then framed by NPV partners at Metro Pro - the pioneer in custom RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum record awards. Finally, these collectibles are embedded with a digital NFC chip for authenticity certification.

Each one is auctioned off in a no reserve, 7-day auction. This is a unique opportunity to own some of the rarest music collectibles ever created.

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