Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Rarities Up For Auction

(OMG) NPV is proud to be working with TLG|ZOID, the label that brought you the FIRST and ONLY pressing of the #1 single, Crack Cocaine by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens.
NVP has the A and B side STAMPER PLATES from the FIRST and ONLY vinyl pressing of the album in 2024. These are collector's items and there are only one of each in the world.
Side A is ONE-OF-ONE, as is the ETCHED, Side B. This auction is IN PROGRESS closes on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 5:00pm EST. Bid on each here
More details: New Press Vinyl has partnered with leading labels and artists to produce the first-of-their-kind unique collectibles from the items used in manufacturing vinyl records - the LACQUERS and STAMPER PLATES.
Each of these items is certified by NPV to have been used in a specific pressing of that album. These are then framed by NPV partners at Metro Pro - the pioneer in custom RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum record awards. Finally, these collectibles are embedded with a digital NFC chip for authenticity certification.
Each one is auctioned off in a no reserve, 7-day auction. This is a unique opportunity to own some of the rarest music collectibles ever created.
Zakk Wylde Reflects On His Connection To Ozzy Osbourne And His Family
Ozzy Osbourne Honored In Congress
Former Ozzy Osbourne and David Lee Roth Guitarist Joe Holmes Announces New Album
Official Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Watch Set For Release
Daughtry Announce 20 Years Unplugged US Tour- Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album- Welcome To Rockville 2027 Announced- Skillet- more
Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit Coming To Country Music Hall Of Fame- Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel- more
Janet Jackson Conquers Japan With Four Sold-Out Arenas And A Surprise No. 1 Hit- Watch Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bring Your Love' Video- Harry Styles- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
Vans Warped Tour Announces Return To Washington DC In 2027
Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'
LaMP ft. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski Announce Fall Tour
Bombus Remaster Their 2010 Self-Titled Debut
Tesla Release 'Never Alone' Video
Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother! (The Lyrics)
Guns N' Roses To Rock India This Fall
Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour