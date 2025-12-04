Poppy Unleashes 'Guardian' Visualizer

(The Oriel Company) Hard-rock powerhouse and subversive performance artist Poppy gives listeners a larger glimpse into her upcoming album with a new single, "Guardian." Poppy's highly-awaited upcoming record, Empty Hands, is out on January 23 via Sumerian Records.

"Guardian" is the latest in a series of singles that establish Poppy as an absolute force in the metal space and beyond. On the track, urgent guitar riffs marry with thunderous percussion against euphonious, infectious vocals from Poppy. She continues to evade the boundaries of genre to create her own vision of what metal can and should be.

"Guardian" follows a series of successes in 2025. Earlier this year, "Suffocate," her collaboration with Knocked Loose, was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in that category for her solo track "BLOODMONEY."

Most recently, Poppy shared "Bruised Sky," produced and co-written by Jordan Fish, alongside the news of her upcoming album. The track followed "Unravel," which she also worked on with Jordan Fish, an enigmatic cover of WHAM's holiday favorite "Last Christmas," exclusively for Spotify, and a musical tour de force in collaboration with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante titled "End of You." Upon release, "End of You" was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at no.1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart

Related Stories

Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video

Poppy Unleashes 'Guardian' Visualizer

Poppy Announces New Album With 'Bruised Sky' Video

Fox Lake Reveal 'Freestyle' Remix Ahead Of Tour With Poppy

News > Poppy