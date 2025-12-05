Static-X Share 'Down' Visualizer

(PFA) Ahead of next week's release of the 25th Anniversary Edition of their landmark debut Wisconsin Death Trip, metal titans Static-X have unveiled a brand-new visualizer for the bonus track "Down."

The piece blends lyric-video elements, motion graphics built from never-before-seen images by original band photographer Exum, and actual video filmed on the set of the 1998 photoshoot. The photos-recently recovered from the archives of the 1998 album shoot-bring fresh visual context to a defining era in the band's history.

"We've always known there were gems buried in the Wisconsin Death Trip archives but seeing Exum's images come to life in this new visualizer feels like stepping back into 1998," the band shares. "'Down' was a track we always loved and giving it this new visual energy is our way of celebrating Wayne, the album, and the fans who have kept this music alive for 25 years."

Static-X recently celebrated the Gold-and soon-to-be Platinum-certification of their breakthrough single "Push It." Originally released in 1999, Wisconsin Death Trip introduced fans to the classic lineup of Wayne Static, Koichi Fukuda, Tony Campos, and Ken Jay, and delivered enduring anthems including "Push It," "I'm With Stupid," and "Bled for Days." The album cemented its place in metal culture through its iconic videos, appearances in major video games, and placements across film soundtracks. Decades later, the record continues to resonate, with Metal Hammer naming it one of the "Top 20 best metal albums of 1999" in 2021.

Arriving December 12, Wisconsin Death Trip (25th Anniversary Corrosive Edition) is the most comprehensive edition of the album ever released. The set features two handmade orange-and-black eclipse vinyl discs with freshly remastered audio by original producer Ulrich Wild, plus an expanded second disc of demos, alternate versions, and rare tracks-bringing the total runtime to more than 71 minutes.

Static-X once again partnered with Wild and Exum to reimagine the album from the ground up. Exum uncovered hundreds of never-before-seen images from the 1998 sessions, allowing the band to fully redesign the packaging and create an immersive archival experience.

Limited-edition deluxe configurations-available exclusively at Static-X.com-include signed prints, a laser-engraved ID tag, an ID bracelet featuring a QR code linking to newly digitized 8mm behind-the-scenes footage from the original photoshoot, a collectible pill bottle, stickers, and more only available at www.static-x.com.

Related Stories

Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary

Pissing Razors Deliver Cover Of Static-X's 'Cannibal'

Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set

Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'

News > Static-X