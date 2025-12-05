The Damned Rock Pink Floyd Classic

(HGM) Punk legends The Damned have revealed a video for their take on the Pink Floyd classic "See Emily Play", which is the second taste of the band's forthcoming covers album, "Not Like Everybody Else".

Sung by guitarist Captain Sensible, this new cover blends the band's signature punk energy with the kaleidoscopic spirit of the original. NOT LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE is dedicated to the memory of Brian James, the band's founding guitarist, who passed away earlier this year on March 6th.

The album is due out on January 23rd via earMUSIC, distributed by BFD/The Orchard in North America. Every song on the new album has been carefully curated by the band and is a tribute to their late guitarist and his influences. The offering was recorded in a blistering five days of emotion and creative fire at Revolver Studio in Los Angeles.

NOT LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE finds The Damned - Dave Vanian on vocals, Captain Sensible on guitar, Rat Scabies on drums, Paul Gray on bass and joined by longtime keyboardist Monty Oxymoron - reconnecting with the raw energy that started it all. The album marks the first time in 40 years that Rat Scabies has returned to the studio with the band. To pre-order/pre-save NOT LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE, please click here. To access album art, please click here. Please see below for the full track listing.

Ground-breaking rock band The Damned exploded on to the British music scene more than forty-five years ago. Following their formation in 1976, The Damned became the first UK band in the punk rock genre to release a single ("New Rose") and then an album (DAMNED, DAMNED, DAMNED). Initially associated with the British punk rock movement and then gothic rock, the band went on to release ten studio albums and several UK-charting singles which ran the gamut from punk rock to gothic to even the pop genre. They have legions of hardcore fans worldwide and have firmly established themselves as one of most powerful and theatrical live bands in the world.

Related Stories

Charm School Reveal Cover Of The Damned's 'New Rose'

The Damned Rock Pink Floyd Classic

Electric Temple Deliver 'Am I Damned?' Video

The Damned Tribute Brian James With 'Not Like Everybody Else' Covers Album

News > The Damned