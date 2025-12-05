YOSHIKI Makes History At Hegra

(BHM) Legendary artist YOSHIKI headlined the "Hegra Candlelit Classics" concert on November 20 at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, marking both his first full performance since cervical spine surgery and a historic milestone as the first Japanese artist to perform among the ancient ruins.

The performance served as a powerful symbol of cultural exchange as Japan and Saudi Arabia commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Members of the Saudi royal family, the Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, international dignitaries, and fans from around the world witnessed the momentous event, with many describing themselves as "overwhelmed" and "moved to tears."

A Stage 2,000 Years in the Making- Hegra, an ancient necropolis built approximately 2,000 years ago and Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, has hosted only world-class artists, including Andrea Bocelli and Ludovico Einaudi. Under the glow of thousands of candles, YOSHIKI's piano resonated through the historic silence, creating a magical atmosphere that captivated all in attendance.

During "Kurenai," the ruins bathed in crimson light produced a breathtaking fusion of history and music. "This place gave me a strong inspiration," YOSHIKI reflected, before debuting his new composition "Larmes" (French for "tears"). The 12-song set also featured "The Seine", completed in August, alongside iconic works including "Endless Rain" and "Art of Life."

A highlight came when YOSHIKI performed with world-renowned trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, delivering a surprise rendition of their new song "AlUla," arranged just hours before the show. The piano-trumpet dialogue against the backdrop of ancient ruins mesmerised the audience.

"I am truly honored to be here," said YOSHIKI, noting that the performance fell on his birthday, a detail that added personal significance to the historic occasion.

The day before the concert, YOSHIKI participated in "Yoshiki at AlUla Music Hub," a talk session officially recognized by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the 70th anniversary commemoration. Discussions focused on strengthening ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia through music, art, and culture.

"I am here today because of everyone," YOSHIKI expressed after the concert, reaffirming music's power to transcend borders. The evening marked both a watershed moment and the beginning of a new chapter in YOSHIKI's legacy as a bridge between cultures.

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YOSHIKI Makes History At Hegra

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