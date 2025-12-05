Depeche Mode Share 'Precious (Live in Mexico City)' Video

(NLM) December 5th is a good day to be a Depeche Mode fan: Today marks the release of the CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray bundles of the feature film DEPECHE MODE: M and the CD and vinyl pressings of the MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY live album. Additionally, a video of "Precious (Live in Mexico City)" is live now.

Both the feature film DEPECHE MODE: M and the full-length concert movie MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY will be available to rent and download December 17th.

The physical release of DEPECHE MODE: M via Columbia Records includes 2 DVDs or Blu-rays and 2 CDs chronicling the band's three sold-out concerts at Mexico City's legendary Foro Sol Stadium during the band's 2023 Memento Mori World Tour. Disc 1 of the package is DEPECHE MODE: M - a cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by riveting live performances. Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, the film blends concert footage with interpretive interstitials and archival material. DEPECHE MODE: M celebrates the band's global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition. Disc 2 is MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY a full-length concert film also directed by Fernando Frias at the Mexico City shows in 2023 where Depeche Mode played for more than 200,000 fans. Finally, included in each bundle is the 2CD accompanying live album, MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY, featuring over 2 hours of music from these concerts, as well as four previously unreleased bonus tracks from the Memento Mori album sessions

The live album MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY is also available in standalone digital, 2CD, cassette and 4LP vinyl formats. Both formats include exclusive live photos from the Foro Sol shows.

All formats include four previously unreleased tracks recorded alongside Depeche Mode's 2023 album Memento Mori. The first of these songs, "In The End," was released digitally on all DSPs October 24th to enthusiastic acclaim from the likes of STEREOGUM ("a throbbing goth-pop meditation on on the temporary nature of life"), BROOKLYN VEGAN ("A pretty terrific Depeche Mode song, all midtempo mood as they sing 'We're weightless / Floating endlessly / We'll be dust again / In the end' over layers and layers of very cool-sounding synths. How did this not make the album?") and more.

Through the creative lens of award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, DEPECHE MODE: M explores the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode's Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture. Frias is best known for his award-winning film I'm No Longer Here, which won Mexico's prestigious Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film also earned Frias a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Additionally, it was Mexico's submission to the Oscars in 2021 and was shortlisted for Best International Feature. His latest film, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, premiered to critical acclaim.

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori Tour saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and co. play to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the world and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music." The tour followed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, released in 2023 to universal critical acclaim. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the latest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

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