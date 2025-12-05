Freddie Mercury Talks Mr Bad Guy In 40th Anniversary Celebration Release YouTube Miniseries

(Hollywood Records) First released in April 1985, Mr Bad Guy was Freddie Mercury's first solo album outside of Queen, the legendary group he co-founded 15 years earlier. Going on to achieve a gold disc and UK Top 10 success, the record also spawned four singles, "I Was Born To Love You," "Made In Heaven," "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow" and the UK No.1.charting single "Living On My Own."

With the album's new 40th anniversary special edition vinyl reissue today, December 5, Freddie Mercury Official YouTube is marking the occasion with a new three-part Mr Bad Guy video series. Along with clips from the videos promoting the record's single releases, each of the three episodes presents an excerpt from a classic interview the iconic Queen frontman gave in 1985 in support of Mr Bad Guy's initial release.

As Freddie was famously wary of journalists, the interview was conducted by one of the few he trusted, the highly-respected showbiz reporter David Wigg. As can be seen during this first episode, this resulted in a candid, witty and insightful chat, during which Freddie opens up on what prompted him to take a break from Queen and decide to make a solo record at this moment in time.

Noting that we have come "to expect the unexpected" in terms of his musical direction, David Wigg begins by asking Freddie what motivated him to record an album outside of Queen.

Responding with the assertion that he believes "the time and place is right" for a solo record, Freddie elaborates further, declaring that "It's something in me that I wanted to do. I wanted to write a batch of songs that came out under the name Freddie Mercury, so why not?"

Remarking on the content of Mr Bad Guy, Wigg also opines that it contains some "very personal material," allowing Freddie to elaborate a little on his feelings behind the songs.

"They're all love ballads and things to do with sadness, torture and pain" he replies. "At the same time, it's frivolous and tongue-in-cheek. That's basically my whole nature, I guess."

This wonderful archival footage captures Freddie at his charming and mischievous best. His smile regularly plays around his lips and he admits that making Mr Bad Guy has offered him "some scope to try out my crazy ideas." He also reveals that he needed to make the record as "I can't cook and I'm not very good at being a housewife." His infectious humour is something David Wigg remembers fondly today.

"That was the thing about Freddie, he was never boring" the journalist recalls. "And he went out of his way not to be boring. Obviously he was very charismatic, but he really did have a wicked sense of humour. I think that's why we got on so well, because we always laughed a lot."

However, while the banter is always light-hearted and allows Freddie to reveal his love of Spanish operatic tenor (and future Barcelona collaborator) Montserrat Caballe's music, this fascinating first excerpt ends with the singer in determined mood. Freely admitting he has "a nervous energy," he says "I write music and I want to keep doing that. This is a challenge for me and I'm going to receive it with open arms."

More highlights from this classic interview in the second episode of this three-part series celebrating Freddie Mercury's Mr Bad Guy follows next week.

Mr Bad Guy new 40th anniversary special edition vinyl reissue - available on 180g translucent green vinyl and picture disc LP - is out today, December 5.

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