Social Distortion and Jesse Malin Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2

(BHM) "Little Steven" Van Zandt and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, are proud to announce Social Distortion as the official headliners on Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2, sailing April 3-7, 2026, from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico on Norwegian Pearl.
This marks the iconic CA-based punk rock band's second trip on the Coolest Cruise in the World following their unforgettable performance on last year's inaugural voyage.
In addition to two very special performances from Social Distortion, the unbelievably stacked lineup will feature an all-star assortment of legendary icons and keepers of the faith, including a newly announced appearance by Jesse Malin, with all bands performing multiple sets. Limited bookings remain available exclusively at www.undergroundgaragecruise.com.
Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 promises to be louder, wilder, and more high-octane than ever before, a full-on commotion on the ocean featuring four nights of pure musical mayhem with multiple sets from each band, surprise collaborations, autograph sessions, theme nights, a special merch store, an onboard tattoo parlor, and so much more. Little Steven's hullabaloo on the high seas will also feature multiple sets from Rival Sons, Michael Monroe, Buzzcocks, The Raveonettes, The Sonics, Redd Kross, The Big Star Quintet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Black Lips, The Mooney Suzuki, Low Cut Connie, Supersuckers, Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, The Courettes, Jason D. Williams, The Surfrajettes, The Dollyrots, The Pandoras, The Woggles, Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang, Wyldlife, Soraia, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, The Forty-Fives, Gyasi, The Jellybricks, Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey, and GOONS!
Further highlights will feature SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, with special performances and cool conversations hosted by DJs from Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM - including Master Of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, and The Mighty Manfred - to be broadcast later on the SiriusXM Underground Garage channel.
Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 will blend the soul-shaking thrills of a four-day festival with all the luxuries of a lavish round-trip cruise. The spectacular Norwegian Pearl will, of course, pull out all the stops for Underground Garage Cruisers, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.
Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers can book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.
LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE CRUISE 2
SAILING APRIL 3-7, 2026
FROM MIAMI, FL TO COZUMEL, MEXICO
ON NORWEGIAN PEARL
Lineup:
Social Distortion (Two Headline Performances)
Rival Sons
Jesse Malin
Michael Monroe
Buzzcocks
The Raveonettes
The Sonics
Redd Kross
The Big Star Quintet
Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones
Black Lips
The Mooney Suzuki
Low Cut Connie
Supersuckers
Barrence Whitfield & The Savages
The Courettes
Jason D. Williams
The Surfrajettes
The Dollyrots
The Pandoras
The Woggles
Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang
Wyldlife
Soraia
Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts
The Forty-Fives
Gyasi
The Jellybricks
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
GOONS!
Featuring DJs From Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM
Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres
Palmyra Delran
Kelly Ogden
The Mighty Manfred
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