Fall Out Boy To Headline Next Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives Concert

(Shore Fire Media) Kicking off the Big Game Weekend in San Francisco, GRAMMY Award-nominated iconic multiplatinum rock band Fall Out Boy will headline the next Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives concert - an intimate concert experience exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to see the band at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Thursday, February 5 at 8:30PM. This special show marks the second Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives concert at The Regency Ballroom.

Tickets for the concert are available for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders to purchase at 10AM PT on Friday, December 5. Tickets will be on-sale to all Wells Fargo credit cardholders beginning at 10AM PT on Tuesday, December 9. Full details are available at wellsfargo.com/autographcardexclusives.

The special concert is presented as part of Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series, which offers eligible credit cardholders access to performances by major artists in intimate venues. Perks for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders include early access to purchase tickets, early entry to the venue, and artist merch discounts.

Last November, the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives series hosted an intimate concert with Halsey at The Regency Ballroom. Building on the success of last year, the Autograph Card Exclusives series continues its momentum with Fall Out Boy at the 1,400-capacity venue, marking their first Bay Area appearance since July 2023.

"There's a different kind of energy in the air when you're kicking off one of the biggest weekends in sports," says Fall Out Boy. "We're looking forward to connecting with fans and bringing this special show to an intimate venue during such an exciting weekend. It will be electric."

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives series launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles and has since featured concerts by The Killers, Dave Matthews, Riley Green, Lionel Richie, Halsey, Maluma, Brandi Carlile, and Imagine Dragons. The series has traveled to cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Houston, New York, Dallas, and is now returning to San Francisco.

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