From Ashes To New Share 'Drag Me' Visualizer

(SRO) From Ashes To New are wrapping up 2025 with the release of a visceral new song, "Drag Me," via Better Noise Music. The sonically intense and lyrically harrowing "Drag Me" is the follow-up to "New Disease," which was released July 25 via Better Noise Music and marked their first new offering since "Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)," one of the six bonus tracks that appeared on the June 2024 release of the BLACKOUT (DELUXE) album.

"We wanted to create a song about feeling trapped in a war with yourself, when your inner demons pull harder than your better intentions can push," says singer Matt Brandyberry.

"Every good thought gets buried beneath the bad and you start to realize the real fight isn't against the world, it's against the reflection staring back at you. 'Drag Me' came from that place...the feeling of being pulled straight into hell by the parts of yourself you could never escape."

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