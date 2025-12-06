Huddy Teams With Pierce The Veil's Vic Fuentes For 'Burn The Ballroom Down'

(IMAGE PR) Chase Hudson - professionally known as Huddy - has unveiled his fiery new single, "Burn The Ballroom Down." Co-written with Pierce The Veil frontman Vic Fuentes, who also plays guitar on the track, the offering channels Huddy's sharper side and taps into his frustration with the music industry's dark underbelly.

Huddy commented, "'Burn The Ballroom Down' is a rebellious song I wrote about my frustrations with the music industry. At times, the business has a dark side that can make artists feel like pawns on a board instead of human beings. It's a reminder to question the people who designed the system. This message goes beyond music; it should apply to every structure we're a part of."

He elaborated, "Working with Vic Fuentes on this song is my most memorable moment in the music industry. He's been my favorite artist for a long time, and when I got the chance to get in the studio with him, I knew I had to bring my A game. I brought my best concept with an in-depth paragraph about what this song means and what it will stand for. I've never tried so hard to impress somebody. Vic brought such a collaborative element to the room, really helping create this world with me."

Huddy has continued to evolve as a bold, culture-shaping force in music, fashion, and film. "Burn The Ballroom Down" follows his earlier releases this year - the raw, honest "Fragile" and electric, punchy "Vendetta." Beyond the music, he is gearing up for a massive 2026 with a starring role in Tubi's upcoming rom-com How to Lose a Popularity Contest opposite Sara Waisglass, premiering January 16, 2026.

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