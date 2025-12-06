Lions At The Gate Unleash 'Burn The Candle' Video

(CSM) Lions At The Gate proudly announce the release of their explosive new single, "Burn The Candle," which arrives alongside a visually striking music video directed by Vicente Cordero.
This marks the band's first official unveiling since signing with Reigning Phoenix Music. The track delivers a sharpened edge, renewed urgency, and a bold declaration of what fans can expect from the band's next era, set to unfold in 2026.
With its searing riffs, thunderous rhythm section, and impassioned vocal performance, "Burn The Candle" stands as a rallying cry for unity amid division, a theme at the heart of the band's creative vision.
Frontman Cristian Machado shares powerful insight into the song's meaning: "Burn The Candle is a song about the divide being driven into our societies. Hatred is being normalized right in front of our eyes. No one is immune to it, we are being fed constant direction to build fortresses around our hearts because it's a war out there, and so lead your ego into battle. This song yells out to people, divided we are like sheep waiting to be led to a slaughter. So proudly we wave the triple-edged sword driven into the side of humanity: greed, pride, lust. I know eventually we open our eyes, but for how much longer will we burn the candle at both ends."
Of the signing, Reigning Phoenix Music co-founder Gerardo Martinez states: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Lions at the Gate to the roster. With their deep-rooted legacy, fearless sound and bold vision, they embody exactly the kind of creative force we're proud to support. Their debut album showed what happens when raw emotion meets uncompromising craftsmanship and we could not be more excited to help amplify what's coming next."
The partnership with Reigning Phoenix Music marks a milestone moment for LIONS AT THE GATE, who enter this new phase with sharpened purpose and an unrelenting creative fire. "Burn The Candle" serves as the first spark of what is to come as the band builds toward an ambitious release cycle in 2026.
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