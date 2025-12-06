Meet Me @ The Altar Return With 'Worried Sick' EP and 'Dead To Me' Video

() Meet Me @ The Altar have returned with new EP Worried Sick. The six-song collection arrives alongside an official music video for focus track "Dead To Me" and kicks off a new chapter for the band after going independent and announcing the departure of guitarist Tea Campbell earlier this year.
"'Dead To Me' is about the harsh reality of carrying the weight of hatred," shares lead vocalist Edith Victoria. "Many people have trouble admitting that this emotion is one that they do indeed feel; of course there's lots of shame attached to it, since it's an emotion people often tell others not to feel. In reality it's more alive than ever, so maybe talking about it isn't so bad."
After a year of change, the WORRIED SICK EP arrives as a cathartic, reflective body of work that finds the band reenergized and returning to their easycore roots. Co-written and produced by Mike Green (Paramore, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pierce The Veil) and featuring heavy-hitting riffs, propulsive drums, searing lyrics and soaring vocals, Meet Me @ The Altar prove once again why they're a force to be reckoned with. The project has already received early praise from Rock Sound, who shared, "'WORRIED SICK' finds Meet Me @ The Altar relighting the spark and sharpening every edge ... it's packed with raw energy, pure heart and lyrics that proudly own every emotion we're often too scared to admit we feel."
The release was heralded by early singles "Straight Up (Needy)" and "Karma," which was praised by Kerrang as a "banger," while Rock Sound celebrated the "anthemic single." idobi applauded "Karma" as the band's "heaviest and brightest sonics to date."
This January, the duo will head out on an intimate US headline tour in celebration of WORRIED SICK, which kicks off January 23 in Tampa, FL, and hits NYC's Mercury Lounge on January 31 for a special show before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on February 6.
January 23 - Tampa, FL - Grrrls Night at Crowbar
January 24 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
January 25 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
January 27 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
January 28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
January 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
January 31 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
February 1 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
February 3 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
February 4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
February 6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar)
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