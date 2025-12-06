Neck Deep Launch 8-Bit Video Game For 'December' 10th Anniversary

(BPM) Neck Deep are celebrating a decade of their hit single, "December," with a new 8-bit video game. Fans can play the game right now at: https://december.neckdeepuk.com/
Cementing its status as the modern alternative Christmas song of choice, the track recorded its biggest streaming day to date on December 1st with 540.8k plays across all three versions. On TikTok, it notched up 48k creations on November 30th. Additionally, BLACKPINK's Rose famously covered the song in 2022, during a lockdown studio session.
Ten years of December, means it's also then years since the release of their iconic record, Life's Not Out to Get You. Reaching the UK chart top 10 upon release, Life's Not Out to Get You includes singles "Can't Kick Up The Roots" and "Gold Steps." Since its release, it has been certified Silver in the UK.
The quintet will see out 2025 with a special anniversary tour for the record in the UK. They will be playing two nights in their hometown of Wrexham, as well as Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London, with support from Boston Manor and Anxious.
In the little over a decade since Neck Deep formed in the Barlow brothers' spare room in Wrexham, Wales, a lot has changed. From the scrappy, naively hopeful beginnings that define the starting of so many teenage bands, the pop-punks have gone on to be one of British Rock music's most successful global exports in recent memory: top 5 records in both the US and UK, global touring, viral hits and over a billion streams just some of the fruits of ten years spent mastering their craft.
NECK DEEP - TOUR DATES
December 11: Wrexham @ The Rockin' Chair
December 12: Wrexham @ The Rockin' Chair
December 14: Leeds, UK @ Academy
December 16: Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
December 17: Manchester, UK @ Academy
December 18: Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
December 19: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
October 5: Bruxelles, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *
October 8: Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric HALLE *
October 9: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live *
October 10: Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg *
October 12: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Grå Hal *
October 13: Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene *
October 14: Stockholm, Sweden @ Åldersgräns *
October 16: Berlin, Germany @ UFO im Velodrome *
October 17: Warzara, Poland @ EXPO XII *
October 18: Hlavní Město Praha, Czechia @ O2 Universum *
October 20: Wien, Austria @ Raiffeisen Halle im Gasometer *
October 23: Munich, Germany @ Zenith *
October 24: Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz *
October 26: Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordie Club *
October 27: Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre *
October 29: Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 *
October 31: Paris, France @ Accor Arena *
*Supporting Simple Plan
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