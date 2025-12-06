Sabaton Deliver Epic 'Crossing The Rubicon' Video

(SRO) #1 Global Power Metal Band and one of Sweden's most successful bands Sabaton release their latest video, "Crossing The Rubicon." It's taken from their 11th studio album LEGENDS that came out October 17 via Better Noise Music marking the band's label debut.

Sabaton released a special version of "Crossing The Rubicon" to radio on September 12 featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of Nothing More. The track is currently positioned at #17 on the Billboard "Mainstream Rock Airplay" chart and #18 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

The video had its world premiere at the sold-out "The Legendary Tour 2025" O2 Arena show in London yesterday (December 4) in front of over 20,000 fans in between the band's set and the opening act, The Legendary Orchestra, a specially formed symphonic group with musicians like violinist Mia Asano, hurdy-gurdy player Patty Gurdy, and conductor/vocalist Noa Gruman, enhancing the band's show with orchestral arrangements, choirs, and storytelling offering a grander, cinematic metal experience.

As bassist Par Sundstrom says, it was filmed at a historic location in Italy. "This was one of the most enjoyable music videos we've ever made. Everything flowed smoothly thanks to the amazing energy of the actors and the unique charm of the location. We spent two days filming in Sabbioneta, Italy, at the Teatro all'Antica, which is one of the oldest surviving indoor theatres in Europe. It was a fascinating location, full of character and history. Since the theatre operates as a museum during the day, we were only allowed to film in the evenings, which added a layer of challenge to the production."

Throughout LEGENDS, SABATON-Joakim Broden (vocals), Pär Sundstrom (bass), Chris Rorland (guitar), Thobbe Englund (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums)-delve into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc), Hannibal, Genghis Khan, Vlad the Impaler, Julius Caesar, the Knights Templar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

LEGENDS garnered impressive debuts upon its release on various Luminate U.S. and global chart thanks to their legions of devoted fans, including #1 Metal Album (U.S.), #1 Rock Album (U.S.), #1 Current Hard Albums (U.S.), #2 iTunes Album (Global), and #10 Spotify Debut (Global).

It marks a bold evolution in the band's sound and storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs; they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists and revolutionaries.

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