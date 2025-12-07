Lockjaw Unleash 'We Won't Back Down'

(MDPR) Lockjaw are back in full force. Their highly anticipated new single, "We Won't Back Down," is officially out now, delivering a fist-raising anthem built for anyone tired of lies, corruption, and division.
Musically, the track hits hard with massive guitars, thunderous drums, and soaring choruses, while lyrically it calls out deception, rallies strength, and refuses to be silenced.
"The song is an anthemic war cry against the lies we've been told by our own government - the one we're supposed to trust," says guitarist Jeff Ogle. "It's about standing your ground, calling out corruption, and refusing to back down."
Lockjaw are also kicking off the Everything is Heavier in Texas Tour today, joining Upon A Burning Body as special guests, with support from The Browning and local acts in each city. The tour launches tonight in San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground, promising a full-throttle Texas metal takeover.
The band is thrilled to welcome Alex Hamp (War of Ages) as their new drummer. Jeff Ogle adds, "Having Alex behind the kit has been a game changer. The chemistry clicked right away - it feels like he's been part of Lockjaw from day one."
Lockjaw Announce New Single 'We Won't Back Down'
Lockjaw 'Control The Chaos' With Upon a Burning Body's Danny Leal
Lockjaw Recruit Danny Leal For 'Control The Chaos'
Lockjaw Cover Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones'
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'- Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows- Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour- more
Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue- FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team Up- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album
Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles