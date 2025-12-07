Lockjaw Unleash 'We Won't Back Down'

(MDPR) Lockjaw are back in full force. Their highly anticipated new single, "We Won't Back Down," is officially out now, delivering a fist-raising anthem built for anyone tired of lies, corruption, and division.

Musically, the track hits hard with massive guitars, thunderous drums, and soaring choruses, while lyrically it calls out deception, rallies strength, and refuses to be silenced.

"The song is an anthemic war cry against the lies we've been told by our own government - the one we're supposed to trust," says guitarist Jeff Ogle. "It's about standing your ground, calling out corruption, and refusing to back down."

Lockjaw are also kicking off the Everything is Heavier in Texas Tour today, joining Upon A Burning Body as special guests, with support from The Browning and local acts in each city. The tour launches tonight in San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground, promising a full-throttle Texas metal takeover.

The band is thrilled to welcome Alex Hamp (War of Ages) as their new drummer. Jeff Ogle adds, "Having Alex behind the kit has been a game changer. The chemistry clicked right away - it feels like he's been part of Lockjaw from day one."

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