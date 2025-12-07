Squeeze Stream 'Trixies (Part Two)'

(Republic Media) Squeeze have shared "Trixies (Part Two)" as they continue to pull back the curtain into the intriguing world of Trixies with the release of the second song from one of 2026's most anticipated albums.
Their first album in eight years but the first they ever wrote, Trixies is a collection of stories set in a fictional night club written by the band's founders teenage Chris Difford (19) and Glenn Tilbrook (16) at the very start of their songwriting partnership. Released today, 'Trixies (Part Two)', like its predecessor 'Trixies (Part One)', shows that, as the Guardian wrote, "all the Squeeze hallmarks of melody, romance and storytelling were there from the beginning."
Back in 1974, when Trixies was written, the musical vision of the young creators exceeded their virtuosity. Now, fifty years on, that problem no longer exists for the band who have played more than 600 shows since reuniting in 2007. So what better way to mark 50+ years of Squeeze than to complete the circle and realise the vision they had for Trixies? Now this precocious opening volley of songs - under the guiding production hand of Squeeze's bassist Owen Biddle (The Roots, John Legend, Al Green) - finally gets to enjoy its moment in the spotlight.
Squeeze are one of pop's best-loved bands with a catalogue of sky-high classics such as 'Up The Junction', 'Tempted', 'Cool For Cats', 'Another Nail In My Heart' and 'Labelled With Love' and whose live shows are legendary. Currently on tour with Madness, Squeeze have recently announced the most ambitious UK tour of their career, one that will also support the anti-poverty charity Trussell and Grassroots Music Venues. The 16-date Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour in 2026, starting at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on November 12, and ending at the Brighton Centre on December 5, will see Squeeze headline several arenas for the first time - including a hometown show at London's O2 Arena just 3 miles from where the band started. Joining Squeeze on the tour as Very Special Guest will be singer, songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.
Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour 2026 dates - see www.squeezeofficial.com for ticket links
Thursday 12 November Glasgow OVO Hydro
Friday 13 November Blackpool Opera House
Saturday 14 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Monday 16 November Newcastle O2 City Hall
Tuesday 17 November Stockton Globe
Thursday 19 November Hull Connexin Live
Friday 20 November Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
Saturday 21 November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Monday 23 November Manchester O2 Apollo
Thursday 26 November London The O2
Friday 27 November Cardiff Utilita Arena
Saturday 28 November Birmingham Utilita Arena
Monday 30 November Swansea Building Society Arena
Tuesday 1 December Plymouth Pavilions
Friday 4 December Bournemouth International Centre
Saturday 5 December Brighton Centre
Squeeze's Long Lost 'Trixies' Album Now Available
Squeeze Stream 'Trixies (Part Two)'
Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'
Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Launching New Tour Leg
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'- Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows- Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour- more
Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue- FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team Up- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album
Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles