TesseracT Release New Concert Film 'RADAR'

(SSP) TesseracT have released their brand new concert film "RADAR" and the official soundtrack, in a variety of video and audio formats including Blu-ray, CD and vinyl LP.
RADAR is the culmination of a fifteen-year journey that has seen TesseracT rise from underground beginnings to one of the most vital forces in modern metal music.
Filmed at Radar Festival 2024 in Manchester, the new concert film captures the band at a peak moment in their career, performing to a sold-out crowd and delivering a performance for the ages.
In their own words "The 90 minutes, or so, on stage, were proceeded by 2 full years of talks. Wild creative chats about ideas, and an ever increasingly ridiculous level of ambition from both Joe at Radar, and Mos in TesseracT. Venue changes, schedule changes, album touring, none of these impeded the momentum once the ball was rolling".
The performance soars even higher with the addition of Choir Noir, led by the indomitable Kat Marsh, whose imprint was vital in shaping the vocals on 2023's landmark War Of Being.
"An immersive and fantastic experience that exists, fittingly, deep within its own musical bubble" - CLASSIC ROCK
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