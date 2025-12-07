Wicked Cool Records Deliver 'It's A Wicked Cool Christmas'

(Earshot) Wicked Cool Records is officially kicking off the season with the release of It's A Wicked Cool Christmas, an all-star digital holiday compilation out now, alongside the premiere of Jessie Wagner's brand-new festive music video for "Christmas With Me."
Blending rock 'n' roll spirit, vintage charm, and full-throttle holiday energy, It's A Wicked Cool Christmas shines with brand-new remastered tracks from across the Wicked Cool roster. Every song on the compilation has been freshly polished by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering, giving the album an extra dose of holiday sparkle just in time for December.
Jessie Wagner's new single and video "Christmas With Me" offers a joyful burst of retro-inspired holiday cheer. Packed with vibrant keys, feel-good melodies, and Wagner's warm, powerhouse vocals, the track plays like a modern classic pulled straight from a vintage holiday TV special.
A collaboration with Rocco of The Snow, the song blends nostalgic flair with a fresh, contemporary glow-perfect for cozy nights, lively parties, or dancing around the living room with friends and family.
"Christmas With Me is a fun, retro bop full of holiday cheer. Grab your favorite hairbrush turned microphone, throw on your reindeer pj's, and get ready to dance around the Christmas tree, singing this soon to be holiday classic."- Jessie Wagner
With its instantly memorable hook and uplifting vibe, "Christmas With Me" sets the tone for the rest of the compilation-infusing the season with the kind of joy only Jessie Wagner can deliver.
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