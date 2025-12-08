Bright Eyes Announce Three Unique Full Album Performances

(The Oriel Company) When Bright Eyes released two albums on the very same day in January 2005, the dazzling young indie band were covering new musical terrain on two fronts.

I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning took the heartfelt acoustic folk of the Nebraska trio's much lauded 2002 album Lifted...Or the Story is in the Soil Keep Your Ear to the Ground and maximalized it into a heartland rock opus, bringing Americana hero Emmylou Harris and My Morning Jacket's Jim James into the revolving band fold to create one of Bright Eyes' most universally revered albums, described upon release by Robert Hilburn in the Los Angeles Times as, "An album with the simmering glow of a masterpiece."

At the same time, the trio of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott released Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, an electronic-leaning album recorded back-to-back with Wide Awake..., utilizing talented friends from The Faint, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Postal Service and Rilo Kiley. Digital Ash... took its cues less from the American singer/songwriter heroes of their parents' vinyl record collections and more from the dark post-punk clubs of the UK, with moody synths and agitated, atmospheric production reminiscent of goth-pop compadres The Cure. Two sides of a band in the midst of their imperial phase.

Anticipation was sky high, with a single from each - "Lua" from Wide Awake... and "Take It Easy (Love Nothing)" from Digital Ash... - hitting the #1 and #2 spots respectively on Billboard's Hot 100 Singles Sales Chart prior to the albums' release. Wide Awake... contained what would become many of Bright Eyes' most famous songs - including the now classic love song "First Day Of My Life" - and landed at #10 on the Billboard Album Charts. While it received slightly less fanfare at the time, Digital Ash... (#15 on the Billboard Album Charts) grew into a firm fan favorite, brimming with deep cuts that real ones know and treasure. With two completely different albums, Bright Eyes' prolific, inventive output had re-written the playbook for indie rock bands the world over.

To celebrate the release of both beloved albums, Bright Eyes have announced their first ever album anniversary shows. They will play each album, in their entirety, for three nights this summer, bringing this special show to some of the nation's most hallowed venues: Red Rocks in Colorado on Wednesday, May 6, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 23 and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on Saturday, June 6.

"I have always hated my birthdays but I love parties," says Conor Oberst. "And I remember being really excited when I turned 21 for obvious reasons. So when the idea came up to celebrate the 21st anniversary of these two records who were born on the same day, Nate, Mike and I took a long look in our full length mirror and finally said 'F*** it, why not?' So we hope you can join us at one of these shows. It will be the 3 of us and many old friends coming together to make what will hopefully be, this magical thing happen. Hope to see you there. We are really excited. Love and light."

Bright Eyes will be supported by longtime friends from the era: Tilly and the Wall at Red Rocks, The Moldy Peaches at Hollywood Bowl and Built To Spill at Forest Hills Stadium. Each supporting band will take the stage in between Bright Eyes' performances of each album.

Tickets for these Bright Eyes shows will go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10 am local time. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, December 10 at 10 am local time, and venue/promoter presales begin on Thursday, December 11 at 10 am local.

Bright Eyes Anniversary Shows

Wednesday, May 6 - Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO #

Saturday, May 23 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA *

Saturday, June 6 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NYC @

# - with Tilly and the Wall

* - with The Moldy Peaches

@ - with Built To Spill

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