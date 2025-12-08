Earthless and Dead Meadow Lead Mojave Experience Lineup

(US / THEM group) The Mojave Experience festival today announces the full lineup for the first annual event, which takes place from March 20th-21st, 2026 in Joshua Tree, California.

The festival is the brainchild of organizer and High Desert native Patrick Brink, frontman of VOLUME and former lead singer of desert rock legends Fu Manchu. Tickets are on sale now for individual days here.

Co-headliners Earthless and Dead Meadow top the bill, totaling 16 bands confirmed to perform over two nights. The lineup includes legends in explorative and countercultural music, as well as future ones now making waves. The full lineup is:

Earthless

Dead Meadow

John Garcia (ex-Kyuss)

Acid King

Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic

Yawning Man

Hippie Death Cult

Rubber Snake Charmers feat. Sean Wheeler

Ecstatic Vision

Howling Giant

Early Moods

The Freeks

Arthur Seay and the Riff Killers

Borracho

Insomniac

Soft Sun

The Mojave Experience takes place in Joshua Tree, California at the Joshua Tree Lake & Campground. Attendees are encouraged to make use of the camping, hiking and rock climbing in the area while taking in the vast beauty and mystery of the region that birthed the Desert Rock movement.

The Mojave isn't just a backdrop - it's the raw, unfiltered stage where music, art, and chaos collide. Out here, under endless stars and brutal sun, the desert strips away the fake and leaves only what's real.

The Mojave Experience was born from that spirit. It's not another sanitized festival in a city park, it's a gathering for the wild ones, the wanderers, the true believers who know the desert doesn't hand out comfort, only freedom.

This is where local desert legends share the stage with national heavyweights, weaving new stories into the myth of the Mojave. No velvet ropes. No corporate gloss. Just artists, misfits, and seekers coming together for a weekend that won't be forgotten.

We bring the sound. You bring the fire. Together we'll carve something into the desert that echoes long after the amps shut down. This is more than a festival - it's a ritual. A pilgrimage into the heat, dust, and sound that will rattle your bones and rewire your soul.

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