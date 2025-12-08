Gov't Mule Announces 2026 Headlining Tour Dates

(Press Here) Gov't Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced their initial touring plans for 2026. Following their annual New Year's shows in New York City to officially ring in the year, the quartet will headline a handful of dates this spring starting March 27th in Denver at Mission Ballroom for a special "Mile High Mule" show.

The summer will then see Gov't Mule team up with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for an 8-show run of co-headlining dates from July 29th through August 16th.

Artist fan club presale tickets for all newly announced shows will be available starting Tuesday, December 9th at 10am local time with local presales beginning Thursday, December 11th at 10am local time. The public on-sale will commence Friday, December 12th at 10am local time. VIP packages will also be available.

"Joe Bonamassa and I go back a long way," shares Haynes. "We've played together many times, but this is the first time we've ever actually toured together. Really looking forward to it!"

To wrap up 2025, a year that has seen the band celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Gov't Mule will gather the Mule community for their annual New Year's Run. This year's three-night stand in New York begins December 28th in Schenectady before returning to the Beacon Theatre on December 30th and 31st for Mule's 20th year celebrating New Year's at the famed NYC venue. The special New Year's Eve show, which also marks Gov't Mule's 50th performance at the Beacon, will be honoring the music of 1971, which Haynes has declared as "arguably the greatest year in rock music history." Among the extensive list of albums released that year for the band to choose songs from are: IV (Led Zeppelin), Sticky Fingers (Rolling Stones), Masters of Reality (Black Sabbath), Who's Next (The Who), Imagine (John Lennon), Live at the Fillmore East (Allman Brothers Band), LA Woman (The Doors), Meddle (Pink Floyd), Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (Traffic), Every Picture Tells a Story (Rod Stewart), Cry of Love (Jimi Hendrix), and Grateful Dead's self-titled debut. Adding to the celebrations that evening, Warren will bring rock 'n' roll history to life by playing three original iconic guitars from the '70s, courtesy of Family Guitars: Jerry Garcia's Travis Bean TB500 #11 (used to record Terrapin Station), Dickey Betts' Gibson Les Paul Gold Top Dark Back (played at the iconic Fillmore East shows and on the first three Allman Brothers Band albums), and Mike Bloomfield's 1963 Fender Telecaster (used during Bob Dylan's 1965 Newport Folk Festival set and to record Highway 61 Revisited). Haynes will perform the music of the era as they were intended - on the guitars they were originally played on. Gov't Mule will also be joined by special guests YOLA, Jackie Greene, and The Chronic Horns at the December 31st show.

New Year's Run

December 28 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Gov't Mule

March 27 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 7 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

April 8 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

April 10 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 11 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend *

Co-headlining with Joe Bonamassa

July 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 31 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

August 9 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

August 14 - Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

August 15 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

WARREN HAYNES - TOUR DATES

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

December 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena +

Warren Haynes Solo

February 12 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

February 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 14 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

February 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing

February 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

February 22 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

February 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

February 24 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

February 26 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Warren Haynes Band

February 27 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 *

March 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

+ Warren Haynes & Friends with Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, a special tribute to Phil Lesh, and more

* indicates festival appearance

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