The Maine Launching 2026 U.S. Headline Tour

(MUSES) Following a year of major festival performances including Warped Tour, Boston Calling and When We Were Young Fest, rock band The Maine - John O'Callaghan, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen, and Pat Kirch - are now preparing to hit the road in 2026 for their first headline tour in nearly two years.

Kicking off on March 24, 2026 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, the 26-date tour finds the beloved five-piece headlining legendary stages across the country, in locales from their native Phoenix to Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn and beyond.

The tour is only the start of what promises to be an epic new era for The Maine, as the band is currently working on new music for their forthcoming tenth studio album.

A vibrant and ever-evolving rock band, who have cultivated a dedicated fanbase over their nearly 18-year career, The Maine have continued to chart their own course since their inception with their 2008 debut album, Can't Stop Won't Stop. Over the course of their acclaimed career, which to date has included nine studio albums and countless live shows, the band has toured and performed at festivals worldwide including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, as well as headlining their own sold-out 8123 Fest in their hometown of Tempe, Arizona.

THE MAINE TOUR DATES

Mar 24, 2026 Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Mar 25, 2026 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 27, 2026 The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Mar 28, 2026 The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 29, 2026 Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Mar 31, 2026 The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Apr 1, 2026 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Apr 3, 2026 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Apr 9, 2026 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Apr 10, 2026 The Salt Shed - The Shed - Chicago, IL

Apr 11, 2026 The Masonic - Jack White Theatre - Detroit, MI

Apr 12, 2026 Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

Apr 14, 2026 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 15, 2026 History - Toronto, Canada

Apr 17, 2026 Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Apr 18, 2026 House of Blues Boston - Music Hall - Boston, MA

Apr 19, 2026 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Apr 21, 2026 Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

Apr 23, 2026 The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Apr 24, 2026 Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Apr 25, 2026 The Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

Apr 26, 2026 House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista - Lake Buena Vista, FL

Apr 28, 2026 Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

Apr 30, 2026 House of Blues Houston - Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 1, 2026 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

May 2, 2026 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

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