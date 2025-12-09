Amon Amarth And Dethklok Teaming Up For North American Tour

(Another Side) Amon Amarth join forces with Dethklok For The Amonklok Conquest. The extensive co-headliner crosses North America Spring 2026 with special guests Castle Rat - bringing a night of pure theater and over the top heavy metal entertainment.

The run will be the biggest raids of the year with the two titan sized bands co-billing for the first time ever. Amon Amarth, have honoured the adventurous ethos of their Viking forebears by taking their music anywhere and everywhere, and are regarded as one of metal's most vital and imperious live acts.

Now hot off the back of a busy year across the tumultuous high seas supporting Slayer in the U.K. and their U.S. takeover with Pantera, these upcoming dates see the voracious quintet bringing an all new theatrical stage production for an extended set.

Amon Amarth declare, "Three bands. One night. The strong will scream. The weak will fall. Limbs will be lost. We will crush skulls beneath our boots and tear the halls down stone by stone. This is not a concert. It is a reckoning. If you survive... perhaps the gods have other plans for you."

Dethklok celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, marking two decades since Metalocalypse premiered on Adult Swim. As one of the most essential musical multimedia acts ever, DETHKLOK is both an animated phenomenon and a live metal juggernaut, combining intense musicianship with breakneck cinematic theatricality. Bringing the beloved larger-than-life characters of DETHKLOK to life once again will be Metalocalypse mastermind Brendon Small on guitar and vocals, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Death, Dark Angel, Testament), bassist Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wylde), and guitar shredder Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman). "We have to celebrate our 20th anniversary," says Small. "And what a killer way to do it, with Amon Amarth and Castle Rat, who embody theatrical heavy metal." The tour promises nothing less than total sensory immersion. "We're going to entertain you as hard as we possibly can with the power of heavy metal in many kinds of ways, and many different iterations - from Viking battleships to Castle Rat to Dethklok with our music and fast-paced, insane animation," says Small. The balance between brutality, comedy, and surprise defines the DETHKLOK live experience. "We challenge ourselves to get in as much material without wearing out our welcome," the frontman explains. "We also get to be funny."

Fantastical heavy metal band Castle Rat are thrilled to join as special guests each night. The Rat Queen heralds, "On the heels of the Vernal Equinox, our adjacent universes shall align as we bring .The Realm. of Castle Rat into battle alongside venerable vikings, Amon Amarth, and Metalocalypse metal-masters, Dethklok! Join us, as we seek to expand and defend .The Realm. from our arch nemesis: Death, Herself - The Rat Reaperess!"

For the newly announced North American dates produced by Live Nation, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 11am ET, followed by Amon Amarth and Dethklok presales at 12pm ET same day. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 12 at 10am local time

North America:

Apr 15: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Apr 17: San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Apr 18: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Apr 20: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Apr 21: Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Apr 22: Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Apr 24: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Apr 25: Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Apr 28: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 29: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

May 01: Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort

May 02: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 05: National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 09: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

May 12: Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

May 13: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

May 14: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

May 16: Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

May 19: Denver, CO - JUNKYARD

May 20: Salt Lake City, UT - TheUnion Event Center

May 21: Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

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