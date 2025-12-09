.

Beatles Classic Given Hard Rock Makeover By Kalamity Kills

12-09-2025
Beatles Classic Given Hard Rock Makeover By Kalamity Kills

(C Squared Music) East Nashville hard rock breakout Kalamity Kills has released its brand new single "HELP!" today through Pero Recordings. Recorded live in the studio with choice overdubs for impact, the track delivers a fierce reinterpretation of THE BEATLES classic. The band has rebuilt the song with their trademark intensity, emotional depth, and modern heaviness.

Produced and mixed by guitarist Jamey Perrenot, this new version of "HELP!" captures the urgency and vulnerability of the original while pushing it into a darker and more electrified space. Soaring vocals, heavy guitars, tight harmonies, and driving rhythms create a sound that feels both familiar and completely refreshed.

A new performance video also debuts today. The visual showcases the full band performing the track with raw energy and conviction, giving fans a direct look at the chemistry and spirit behind the release.

Related Stories
Beatles Classic Given Hard Rock Makeover By Kalamity Kills

Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

News > Kalamity Kills

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Joins Kenny Chesney At Kick Off Of His 2nd Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Cole Swindell's 'Girl Dad' Video- Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album- more

Day In Pop

mgk Livestreaming Tonight's Concert in Indianapolis- Skilla Baby Taps Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller For 'Face Card'- Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'- more

Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Father's Day Gift Guide

Latest News

Yeat Gets Animated For 'Million Dollar Minion' Video

KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows

Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast

Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video

Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video

Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'

Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork

Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album