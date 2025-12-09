Beatles Classic Given Hard Rock Makeover By Kalamity Kills

(C Squared Music) East Nashville hard rock breakout Kalamity Kills has released its brand new single "HELP!" today through Pero Recordings. Recorded live in the studio with choice overdubs for impact, the track delivers a fierce reinterpretation of THE BEATLES classic. The band has rebuilt the song with their trademark intensity, emotional depth, and modern heaviness.

Produced and mixed by guitarist Jamey Perrenot, this new version of "HELP!" captures the urgency and vulnerability of the original while pushing it into a darker and more electrified space. Soaring vocals, heavy guitars, tight harmonies, and driving rhythms create a sound that feels both familiar and completely refreshed.

A new performance video also debuts today. The visual showcases the full band performing the track with raw energy and conviction, giving fans a direct look at the chemistry and spirit behind the release.

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