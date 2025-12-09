Collective Soul Announce New 2026 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

(ABC) Collective Soul, who have sold over 15 million albums worldwide (six of which have gone Gold or Platinum) and boast seven #1 singles, including "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know," have spent much of their past 30-plus years on the road and they're not slowing down anytime soon.
In addition to the headlining shows they've already announced to kick off 2026--with a new residency in Las Vegas, NV on the books for February 4-6 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (with special appearance by Edwin McCain), as well as Creed's "Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise" in April-with even more shows to be announced next year.
On the band's official website, the presale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00am local time, while general tickets are available on Friday, December 12 at 10:00am local time.
Thu 1/29 Anaheim, CA Grove of Anaheim
Fri 1/30 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort Casino
Sat 1/31 Rohnert Park, CA Graton Resort Casino
Wed 2/4 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Fri 2/6 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Sat 2/7 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Fri 3/27 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum
Sun 3/29 Niagara Falls, ONT. Fallsview Casino Resort - OLG Stage
Tue 3/31 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Thu 4/2 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Fri 4/3 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre
Sat 4/4 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino
Tue 4/7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Thu 4/9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol
Fri 4/10 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Sat 4/11 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia
4/17-4/21 Great Stirrup Cay, BAH Creed Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise
Fri 4/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando
Sat 4/25 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
Tue 4/28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall
Wed 4/29 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center
Fri 5/1 Baton Rouge, LA L'Auberge Baton Rouge Casino Resort
Sat 5/2 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort and Casino
Sat 7/25 Menahga, MN Mid Summer Music Fest
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