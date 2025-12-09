Collective Soul Announce New 2026 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

(ABC) Collective Soul, who have sold over 15 million albums worldwide (six of which have gone Gold or Platinum) and boast seven #1 singles, including "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know," have spent much of their past 30-plus years on the road and they're not slowing down anytime soon.

In addition to the headlining shows they've already announced to kick off 2026--with a new residency in Las Vegas, NV on the books for February 4-6 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (with special appearance by Edwin McCain), as well as Creed's "Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise" in April-with even more shows to be announced next year.

On the band's official website, the presale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00am local time, while general tickets are available on Friday, December 12 at 10:00am local time.



Thu 1/29 Anaheim, CA Grove of Anaheim

Fri 1/30 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort Casino

Sat 1/31 Rohnert Park, CA Graton Resort Casino

Wed 2/4 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 2/6 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Sat 2/7 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 3/27 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

Sun 3/29 Niagara Falls, ONT. Fallsview Casino Resort - OLG Stage

Tue 3/31 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Thu 4/2 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Fri 4/3 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

Sat 4/4 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino

Tue 4/7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu 4/9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Fri 4/10 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Sat 4/11 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia

4/17-4/21 Great Stirrup Cay, BAH Creed Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise

Fri 4/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat 4/25 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

Tue 4/28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall

Wed 4/29 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center

Fri 5/1 Baton Rouge, LA L'Auberge Baton Rouge Casino Resort

Sat 5/2 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort and Casino

Sat 7/25 Menahga, MN Mid Summer Music Fest

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