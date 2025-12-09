Foo Fighters Release Online Tickets For Kia Forum Show

(Live Nation) Foo Fighters will play a special benefit concert on Wednesday, January 14th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with proceeds benefiting organizations that Dave and Jordyn Grohl and the band have long supported, including Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission.
This past weekend, the band offered fans their first opportunity to purchase tickets at an in-person-only pre-sale / donation drive at the Kia Forum - watch the event recap here.
Tickets available online now at here. Donations & proceeds from the Sunday, December 7th event were collected to support Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission in their efforts to provide food, clothing, and direct services to unhoused and food-insecure Angelenos. Monetary donations will support both organizations in their efforts to provide shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.
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