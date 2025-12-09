Hermano Announce New Hellfest Live Album With 'Left Side Bleeding' Video

(Purple Sage) Hermano (fronted by iconic Kyuss vocalist John Garcia) announce their new live album "Clisson, France" this February 6th on Ripple Music and present a first video with the roaring single "Left Side Bleeding". The announcement comes with news of a European spring tour, including festival appearances.

About the upcoming Hellfest 2016 live album, guitarist Dave Angstrom enthuses: "We were honored to be invited to perform at Hellfest 2016. It had been several years since we all had been in the same room, let alone had the chance to jam together-and it was an incredible experience.

"Being with my closest friends in France, connecting with the amazing audience, and having the opportunity to spend time with my family while experiencing the magic of Hellfest is a memory I will always cherish.

"Capturing that first Hellfest experience for Hermano on vinyl is special, serving as a reminder of the strong bond, love, and friendship I share with John, Chris, Mike, and Dandy. I'm a lucky man. We are so appreciative of Todd Severin and the Ripple Music family for getting this out. We hope everyone enjoys what we created that memorable evening as much as we enjoyed being there together."

Recording albums and touring when they wanted to since their formation nearly three decades ago, Hermano has always consistently refused to operate on anyone's schedule other than their own. Lured by the repeated calls of their devoted fans, though, the band first reunited for a stirring performance at Hellfest in Clisson, France, in the summer of 2016. Eight years removed from their last live performance, they arrived in Clisson with time to rehearse through their material for a couple of hours before taking the stage. In what has been hailed as the most thrilling set of the 2016 edition of Hellfest, that evening the audience witnessed a band hitting on all cylinders, a performance so energetic and seamless that those in attendance were in awe that the band had not performed together since 2008.

Captured on both audio and video, "Clisson, France" promises to be one of the most magical and significant live releases of 2026. It will be issued on limited LP edition, CD, and digital format on February 6 through Ripple Music, as well as on DVD through the band's channels.

Not ready to stop there, encouraged by the fervor of fans across the globe, Hermano has booked their first extensive tour in over a decade for the spring of 2026. For both old and new fans of the band, these shows will offer a rare and unique opportunity to experience one of the most influential and thrilling groups in the heavy blues genre.

Hermano European tour 2026 (tickets via links)

May 7 - Paris (FR) La Maroquinerie

May 8 - Utrecht (NL) Tivoli Vredenburg

May 9 - Cologne (DE) Luxor

May 11 - Vienna (AT) Arena

May 12 - Munich (DE) Backstage Halle

May 14 - Berlin (DE) Desertfest Berlin

May 15 - London (UK) Desertfest London

May 16 - Nijmegen (NL) Sonic Whip

May 17 - Brussels (BE) Obsidian Dust

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