Kenny Loggins To Be Inducted in the People's Music Hall of Fame

(Jensen) On Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm, the Sound Support Foundation and Adam Reader, the Professor of Rock will cut loose and kick off the Sunday shoes as they induct Kenny Loggins into the People's Music Hall of Fame at the annual induction ceremony held at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

"Kenny Loggins has had a tremendous impact on both popular music and our culture," Reader says. "He ruled the '70s as part of the duo Loggins and Messina, then became the 'King of the Movie Soundtrack' in the '80s with a trifecta of iconic hits with 'I'm Alright' for Caddyshack, 'Footloose' for the film of the same name, and 'Danger Zone' for Top Gun. Then he had one of the most thought-provoking albums of the '90s with Leap of Faith. Kenny's the rare artist to be able to experience a true three-act career."

"Kenny Loggins has had such a prolific career, and his music is synonymous with some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters," says Caleb Chapman, founder of the Sound Support Foundation. "What will make this year's induction ceremony truly memorable is the opportunity for our young artists from the Soundhouse to work directly with Kenny and make music with one of the greatest songwriters and performers of all time."

Loggins began his career when he formed the Second Helping, which released three singles in 1968 and 1969. After a brief stint playing guitar for the New Improved Electric Prunes, he wrote four songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, all of which were included on their album Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy. He performed with the band Gator Creek before teaming with Jim Messina in 1970. Loggins & Messina produced six albums and sold 16 million records, making them the most successful duo of the early 1970s.

Loggins' solo career began in 1977 with the album Celebrate Me Home. Closing out the '70s, he had a number of smash hits, including "Whenever I Call You Friend" (a duet with Stevie Nicks) and the classic rocker "This Is It." In addition, his co-write with Michael McDonald, "What a Fool Believes," recorded by the Doobie Brothers, hit No. 1 and won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

Over the course of his career, Loggins has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards (including wins for Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance), a Tony Award, an Academy Award and two Daytime Emmy Awards (including a win for Outstanding Original Song).

The People's Music Hall of Fame is a joint effort between the Sound Support Foundation and the Professor of Rock, honoring the voices, songs and stories that have shaped generations of listeners, providing a platform to recognize the cultural and artistic importance of music across genres. The induction ceremony will feature a live interview with Loggins by Adam Reader and performances of Loggins' biggest hits by the artists of Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse - a collective of over 200 award-winning young musicians.

Mountain America Credit Union is a Headliner Sponsor of the People's Music Hall of Fame. Mountain America is one of the largest credit unions in the country with more than 100 branches in five states. The credit union is an active supporter of events and regular participant in activities that make a positive impact in the communities they serve.

"The Sound Support Foundation does so much to help kids gain confidence in their musical careers while laying the foundation for them to acquire the skills necessary to progress and achieve long term success throughout their lives," said Rob Brough, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We strive to help guide the communities in which we live, work and play forward by providing financial expertise while supporting community activities like the People's Music Hall of Fame that foster creativity, self-expression and a sense of accomplishment amongst people of all ages and interests."

Proceeds from the event will go to fund scholarships for students through the Sound Support Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Tickets for the 2026 People's Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring Kenny Loggins are available now at arttix.org.

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