KISS Receive Kennedy Center Honors

(fcc) This weekend, iconic rock band KISS was celebrated at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, one of the highest awards in American arts, for their decades-long artistic contribution to American culture.
Original founding band members, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and (honored posthumously) Ace Frehley were recipients of the prestigious honor. The awards were presented on Saturday night during the Medallion Ceremony at The White House, followed by a night of tribute performances on Sunday at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The celebration of KISS at Sunday night's concert event featured an introductory dedication by illusionist Criss Angel and special performance tributes of classic KISS songs by Garth Brooks, Marcus King and an all-star band of musicians including Cheap Trick (with original former drummer Bun E. Carlos) and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Other honorees included George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford. The full Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony will air on CBS on December 23rd.
"KISS is the embodiment of the American dream," says Gene Simmons. "We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor."
Paul Stanley shares, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."
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