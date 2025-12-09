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Linkin Park Strike Platinum With 'The Emptiness Machine'

12-09-2025
Linkin Park Strike Platinum With 'The Emptiness Machine'

(Warner) Linkin Park have notably earned a RIAA Platinum certification for their record-busting #1 single "The Emptiness Machine." Thus far, the song has impressively gathered 726 million Spotify streams and 181 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video, enshrining it as "one of the most-streamed rock songs to be released in the last five years." Of course, it opens their universally acclaimed chart-topping comeback album, From Zero-out now via Warner Records.

Continuing a hard-earned victory lap, From Zero garnered a 2026 GRAMMY nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," and "The Emptiness Machine" is up for "Best Rock Performance" at the ceremony. To date, the band has achieved nine career GRAMMY Award nominations and earned two wins - the first for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Crawling" in 2002, and the second for 2006's "Numb/Encore" with Jay-Z in the "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration" category, which they performed on the GRAMMY stage with a special appearance by Paul McCartney.

Earlier this year, they unleashed the Deluxe Edition of FROM ZERO, featuring the #1 single, "Up From The Bottom." In support of the album, Linkin Park's massive From Zero World Tour is in full swing with its 2026 leg bringing the band to the Middle East, Australia, and Europe.

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