Our Lady Peace Expand OLP30 U.S. Tour With Special Guests The Verve Pipe

(ABC) Our Lady Peace have spent 2025 celebrating their 30th anniversary all over North America with eagerly anticipated new music, electrifying live shows, as well as exciting and history-making appearances.
Due to overwhelming demand after this past summer's North American tour with Collective Soul and +LIVE+, the celebration will continue into the new year with an extended U.S.-only leg of their "Our Lady Peace: 30th Anniversary Tour" headlining tour with special guests The Verve Pipe starting March 5 in Chicago, IL. The shows will once again spotlight Our Lady Peace's greatest hits along with new music that has been released throughout 2025.
Tickets are on sale starting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, December 11 at 10:00pm local time (using the code: OLP30). General tickets will be on sale Friday, December 12 at 8:00am Pacific Time/11:00am ET.
As Raine Maida exclaims, "It's been a long time coming but we can finally announce we're bringing the OLP30 tour to the USA. LFG!!!"
In addition to the summer tour, OUR LADY PEACE--Raine Maida (lead vocals), Duncan Coutts (bass), Steve Mazur (guitar), Jason Pierce (drums)-performed headlining shows of their own and recently received their very own star on Canada's Walk of Fame (the country's highest honor for outstanding achievement), plus they performed during the SiriusXM Kickoff Show pre-game at the 112th Grey Cup (the premier annual Canadian Football League championship game).
Also to commemorate the band's anniversary, OUR LADY PEACE has released three EPs throughout the past year featuring three new songs, along with early and classic tracks. The first new song of the OLP30 era, "Sound The Alarm," was released September 20, 2024 as part of OLP30 Vol. 1, a collection of the band's biggest hits, including "Clumsy" and "Superman's Dead." OLP30 Vol. 2 was released November 15, 2024 and features the new song, "I Wanna Be Your Drug," alongside some the band's early hits such as "One Man Army," "Thief," "In Repair," "Is Anybody Home?" and "Right Behind You (Mafia)." The third and final installment, OLP30 Vol. 3 was released February 14, 2025 featuring songs from their breakout albums, GRAVITY and HEALTHY IN PARANOID TIMES including "Somewhere Out There" and "Innocent," alongside the third new track of the OLP30 campaign, "No Angels In This Town."
Thu 3/5 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre
Fri 3/6 Council Bluffs, IA Whiskey Roadhouse
Sun 3/8 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue 3/10 St. Louis, MO The Sovereign
Thu 3/12 Fort Worth, TX Tannahill's
Fri 3/13 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Sun 3/15 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
Mon 3/16 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
Wed 3/18 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
Thu 3/19 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Sat 3/21 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
Sun 3/22 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
Tue 3/24 Huntington, NY The Paramount
Wed 3/25 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
* Fri 3/27 Baltimore, MD Harbor Room at Horseshoe Casino
Sat 3/28 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
Sun 3/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
Tue 3/31 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
Thu 4/2 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Fri 4/3 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
Sat 4/4 Pittsburgh, PA The Roxian Theatre
* Our Lady Peace only.
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
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