Rise Against And Destroy Boys Announce North American Tour

(Big Picture Media) Chicago based alternative punk rock band Rise Against have announced they will headline a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. in the Spring of 2026 with Destroy Boys.

The tour kicks off in Providence, RI at The Strand on March 3, 2026, and will bring the band's signature sound and socially conscious music to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane, and more. A full list of tour dates can be found. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12th, at 10 AM local time.

Few bands have ever been as accurately named as the Chicago punk quartet. While fleeting styles and fashionable imitations have entered and exited vogue, Rise Against have remained a north star of artful resistance. While continuously updating their formula, they've sustained their original spirit of rebellion over a quarter century - amassing a body of work that doubles as a chronicle of our collective unraveling. Melodic hardcore detonations co-exist in perfect tension with dire warnings about the looming dystopia.

Their latest Loma Vista release, Ricochet, has made what might be their most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes song cycle.

RISE AGAINST TOUR DATES 2026

March 3 - Providence, RI - The Strand

March 5 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

March 6 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

March 8 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Casino

March 10 - Toronto, ON - History

March 11 - Toronto, ON - History

March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

March 14 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

March 15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

March 19 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Center

March 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 24 - Edmonton, AB - Convention Centre

March 25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 27 - Penticton, BC - Trade & Convention Centre

March 28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

March 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

March 31 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

April 3 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

April 4 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Festival)

May 14 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH (Festival)

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