Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

(BHM) Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced that they will mark the 20th anniversary of their self-titled 2006 debut album with a series of very special shows featuring the GRAMMY Award-winning duo performing the landmark collection in its entirety.

The dates begin May 6 at Albuquerque, NM's Revel and culminate at New York City's historic Beacon Theatre on May 15. Additional anniversary celebrations will be unveiled soon.

The group proved an immediate phenomenon upon its February 2006 release, earning critical acclaim for the Mexican acoustic guitar duo's dynamic instrumental fusion of classic rock, heavy metal, and Latin melodies and rhythms. Co-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela with legendary British producer John Leckie (known for his work with Radiohead, The Stone Roses, XTC, and My Morning Jacket, among many others), the LP debuted at #1 in the duo's adopted home of Ireland - the first instrumental album to ever go straight to the top of the Irish album charts. Rodrigo y Gabriela swiftly found an audience around the world, bursting onto the upper half of the Billboard Top 200 in the US and hitting #3 on Billboard Heatseekers Albums and #4 on Billboard World Albums thanks to sizzling originals like "Tamacún" (which was featured in the pilot episode of Breaking Bad) and "Ixtapa" as well as revolutionary covers of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven" and Metallica's "Orion" that reimagine their beloved heavy metal into something altogether unprecedented. With its breathtaking virtuosity and soaring spirit of invention, Rodrigo y Gabriela marked a milestone entry point to what has been singular two-decade musical journey, a one-of-a-kind path that led to countless sold-out shows around the world (including such iconic venues as the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks Amphitheatre), a 2020 GRAMMY Award for "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" (along with two additional nominations), and an ongoing body of work that continues to evolve with ambitious energy and mercurial vision.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

MAY 2026

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

8 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

9 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

13 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

15 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

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