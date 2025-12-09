Slaughter To Prevail, Whitechapel and Attila Announce North American Tour

(Big Picture Media) Slaughter To Prevail have announced that they will be launching a North American Headline Tour in spring of 2026 that will feature special guests Whitechapel and Attila.
The month long run kicks off on March 21st in Nashville, with stops to follow in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available Friday, December 12 at 10am local time.
This past summer Slaughter To Prevail unleashed GRIZZLY, their most punishing release to date and latest via Sumerian Records. The album topped the Hard Music Chart at #1, in addition to securing the #3 spot on both Current Rock Albums and Emerging Artists.
With a schedule packed with main-stage festival slots across the U.S., Canada and Europe, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year in support of their latest ferocious release, "Grizzly". This year, Slaughter To Prevail will unleash an all-new live show, designed to drag fans deeper into their world with every explosive, unpredictable moment.
Upcoming Tour North American Dates:
3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
3/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
3/23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
3/25 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
3/28 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
4/1 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
4/4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
4/6 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
4/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy
4/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
4/11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
4/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
4/14 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
4/15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
4/17 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia
4/18 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
4/20 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
4/21 - Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
4/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE
5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville **
5/14 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple **
** - Indicates festival date
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