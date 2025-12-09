The Marshall Tucker Band Launching While I'm Young Tour

(Absolute Publicity) The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) is kicking off 2026 with a coast-to-coast slate of headlining dates on their newly announced While I'm Young Tour. Beginning in January, the tour brings the legendary southern rock group to major theaters, casinos, and performing arts centers across the country, along with a weeklong appearance aboard the 70's Rock & Romance Cruise.
Lead singer Doug Gray says the band's momentum continues to build with every passing year. "Over fifty years later, we continue to grow, improve and intensely bring the fans what they love," says Gray. "This past year was an overwhelming success, and the band looks forward to seeing the great fans who have stood behind the MTB since forever. We believe 2026 will be the best year yet. While I'm young!"
The nationwide run will bring the band to major markets across America, including New York, Phoenix, Denver (Colorado Springs), the Washington D.C. region (Havre De Grace), the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, Palm Beach, Myrtle Beach, and more. Fans from coast to coast will have the chance to experience the MTB's signature blend of southern rock, country, and blues.
MTB's While I'm Young Tour kicks-off January 10 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Georgia.
2026 Marshall Tucker Band While I'm Young Tour Dates:
Jan 10 - Hiawassee, GA - Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Jan 17 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Center Outdoors
Jan 29 - Havre De Grace, MD - Star Centre
Jan 30 - Mashantucket, CT - Scorpion Bar Foxwoods
Jan 31 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Xcite Center
Feb 1 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Feb 12 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Feb 13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall
Feb 14 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino
Feb 20 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
Feb 21 - Canyon Lake, CA - The Lodge at Sunset Beach
Feb 22 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre
Feb 24 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound
Feb 26 - Palm Springs, CA - Plaza Theatre
Feb 27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort
Feb 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
March 6 - Plant City, FL - Florida Strawberry Festival
March 7 - Palm Beach, FL - Glazer Hall
March 12 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater
March 13 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
March 14 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 21-28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 70's Rock & Romance Cruise 2026
April 3 - Tulsa, OK - Osage Casino Hotel
May 1 - Grant, OK - Stage 271
May 2 - Forrest City, AR - UA-EACC Fine Arts Center
May 28 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Resort Casino
May 29 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
June 5 - Emmett, ID - Roadhouse at the Mill
July 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry
Aug 15 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
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