Therion Release 'To Mega Therion' Live Video

(Napalm Records) Therion reveal a new live video for "To Mega Therion", offering the second taste of the upcoming live album Con Orquesta, out as a physical release on January 30, 2026, via Napalm Records.

Originally released on the celebrated 1996 album Theli, this new orchestral version of "To Mega Therion" in collaboration with Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Mexico, presents the monumental song in an even more epic light than before.

Having delivered impressive performances with a full orchestra in Romania (2006) and Hungary (2007), in 2024 Therion returned to the orchestral stage bigger than ever, playing a magnificent sold-out arena show to 11,000 people at Mexico City Arena.

Now, fans can experience this massive performance for themselves through a limited physical release, also available on DVD and BluRay. Immerse yourself into the official live video for "To Mega Therion" below, and make sure to secure your copy of Con Orquesta!

The band shared, "'To Mega Therion' is our trademark, the opening track and the most popular track on our breakthrough album Theli. This song will forever be the symbol of the band going from an underground band to become a band that at the time of the release was on everyone's lips."

Con Orquesta marks a celebration of the Therion universe proving once more why they remain the undisputed pioneers of symphonic metal. A must-have for every fan and collector!

Christofer Johnsson about Con Orquesta: "In the past, our concept was more like Therion going classical, with the band and the symphonic orchestra meeting on an equal basis. Thus, we did a fully orchestral version of one song and it was divided almost 50/50 between playing Therion songs and classical excerpts being rearranged for band and orchestra. This time, however, I wanted to take a different approach. I invited a renowned conductor and composer from Mexico to reinterpret our songs by adding new arrangements and expanding the originals with the orchestra. They also wrote some new intros and small interludes, making this a truly authentic Mexican interpretation of Therion live with orchestra."

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