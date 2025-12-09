Triumph Reuniting For 50th Anniversary Tour

(Chipster) Triumph, one of Canada's most revered and influential rock bands, proudly announces their first tour in 30 years with the Triumph 50th Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation - an expansive 2026 North American run celebrating five decades of musical excellence, pioneering stagecraft, and a legacy that continues to inspire fans worldwide.

"Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph. Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years. We've always said these songs were meant to bring people together - and that's exactly why we're coming back now. We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible."

Tickets for the Triumph 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest April Wine, will be available beginning with a presale running Wednesday, December 10 through Thursday, December 11, giving fans early access to seats. American Express Card Members in Canada can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, December 10 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 11 at 11:59pm local time. The general on-sale follows on Friday, December 12 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Triumph has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will support SoundsUnite - the music community for learning, wellness, and creativity - anywhere, anytime, any device.

Formed in Mississauga in 1975, Triumph - Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards), and Gil Moore (drums, vocals), rose from playing high school auditoriums and rock n' roll bars to selling out iconic arenas, from Toronto's famed Maple Leaf Gardens to Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. Their virtuosic musicianship, soaring vocals, and dazzling, high-production live shows helped define an era of arena rock. Blending hard rock power with progressive ambition, Triumph has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, building a global following through headline tours and landmark festival performances, including the 1983 US Festival before 500,000 fans. With hits like "Lay It on the Line," "Magic Power," and "Fight the Good Fight" - combined with pioneering stage productions featuring pyrotechnics, laser lighting, and theatrical flair - Triumph became arena rock legends, securing a permanent place in Canadian and international rock history.

The band's return to the road follows a defining year honouring Triumph's impact across generations. In June 2025, the band was celebrated with Magic Power: All-Star Tribute to Triumph (Round Hill Records, June 6, 2025), a 15-track tribute album featuring rock luminaries such as Phil X, Sebastian Bach, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Dee Snider, Lawrence Gowan, Deen Castronovo, Alex Lifeson, Jeff Keith, Mickey Thomas, and produced by the world-renowned Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Whitesnake).

Further solidifying their celebrated status, Triumph was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in October, a prestigious honour recognizing their enduring influence, masterful songwriting, and contributions to Canada's cultural legacy. This induction adds to their long list of accolades, which includes membership in the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame (2007), the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2008), and Canada's Walk of Fame (2019).

2026 TRIUMPH 50TH ANNIVERSARY NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

CANADA

April 22 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

April 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 25 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

April 28 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

April 29 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

May 1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell (Montreal)

May 2 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 8 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

UNITED STATES

May 13 - Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

May 16 - Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

May 17 - St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 20 - Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

May 21 - San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

May 22 - Houston, TX | Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

May 24 - Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 28 - Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

May 30 - Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

June 3 - Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 5 - Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)

June 6 - Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

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