An Evening Of Words And Music With Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera Shows Announced

(Hired Gun Media) In support of his recent memoir and its companion CD, Roxy Music guitarist/esteemed record producer/Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer and OBE recipient (Officer Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire) Phil Manzanera will return to the United States for more special shows in February and May, 2026.

"An Evening Of Words And Music With Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera" has now been confirmed for: Los Angeles, CA on February 11th at The Roxy (in conversation with industry leader Merck Mercuriadis)

Palm Springs, CA on February 17th at Revolution Stage Company (in conversation with Billboard luminary Fred Bronson)

San Francisco, CA on February 19th at The Great American Music Hall (in conversation with Anil Prasad, renowned music journalist.)

Cleveland, OH on May 14th at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (in conversation with Jason Handley, VP, Rock & Roll of Fame)

The unique hybrid shows will find Manzanera discussing "Revolucion To Roxy," as well as performing. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.

"Revolucion To Roxy" is out now and contains over 100 color and black and white photographs. The memoir covers Manzanera's fascinating early life, living through the Cuban Revolution, being related to a 17th Century Caribbean Jewish pirate and discovering an Italian musician grandfather! And of course he writes vividly of his time with seminal band Roxy Music and a cast of musical royalty including: Bob Dylan, David Gilmour and Rick Wright (Pink Floyd), Paul Simonon (The Clash), Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) and more. The memoir delves into exciting musical adventures and mishaps, from the early days of Roxy to the group's second and third acts and their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

A companion music CD, of the same name, is also out now via Expression Records via BFD/The Orchard. It features ten Phil Manzanera tracks in total, including five previously unreleased songs.

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