GORE Unleash 'Wrath' Video

(Atom Splitter) Texas metal quartet GORE. have shared the video for "Wrath." The track comes from their latest EP, titled IF YOU DO NOT FEAR ME... which was earlier this year.

You will transported to a medieval moment in time, as singer Haley Roughton does battle with an archer and beyond in this gripping cinematic footage. It's giving Game of Thrones vibes.

"The 'Wrath' video is fully leaning into the 'Disney Princess Metal' vibe that the song brings," says Roughton. "I get to be a damsel in distress that gives her soul to a man that was supposed to save her, but ends up stealing her soul away for corruption. I haunt his every waking move afterwards, and eventually cause him to go mad and kill his comrades. This is by far one of the coolest music videos I've ever seen and I'm so grateful that it happens to be ours!"

"'Wrath' is the culmination of resentment, cynicism and fear that was made from the experiences in A Bud That Never Blooms," the band has said about the song. "Between the societal turmoil of 'Doomsday,' the death of romance in 'Babylon,' and the familial heartbreak in 'Heaven Is Above Me,' the human condition can wreak havoc on what was supposed to be stability and peace."

The new EP follows GORE.'s Spinefarm debut, the A Bud That Never Blooms EP (2024), which saw the band tipped as a "Band You Need To Know" by Revolver and described as "cutting-edge modern metal at its most vulnerable" by NME in their 2025 Essential Emerging Artists list.

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