(Freeman Promotions) Chicago rockers, Ignescent, are pleased to unveil the new single, "Light Up The Night," along with a visualizer video, taken from their upcoming new studio album, 'Eternal,' out on March 20, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.
Jennifer Benson describes the new single: "'Light Up The Night' is a worship song about the light Jesus brings at Christmas. Co-writing it alongside Christopher Marvin of The Spark - whose recent release features Ledger of Skillet - brought a fresh spark of passion and purpose to the song."
Ignescent, a powerful and dynamic modern metal band from Chicago, fronted by the multi-talented vocalist Jennifer Benson, returns with their brand-new album, 'Eternal.'
The band expressed their enthusiasm for the new record by saying: "We're beyond excited to announce our brand-new album 'Eternal,' dropping March 2026! This one's a battle cry - for faith, for hope, for forever. What's eternal cannot be shaken."
Ignescent 'Light Up The Night' With New Visualizer
Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94- Skillet Announce 'Scream' Single And Headline Tour- Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic- more
New Album Of Unearthed Songs Recorded By Waylon Jennings Set For Release- Hear New Songs From Brantley Gilbert's 'Sins Of The Father'- Ella Langley- Reba- more
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'Day and Night'- Hilary Duff Kicks Off The Lucky Me Tour- Soulwax Announce North American West Coast Tour Dates- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Legendary Music Mogul Clive Davis Dead At 94
Skillet Announce New Single 'Scream' And Fall Headline Tour
Punk Vets Hot Water Music Announce North American & European Tours
Gloryhammer Continue Sage With 'Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath'
Jesse Hughes And Blacklist Union Covering Tear For Fears Classic
Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' Anniversary
Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic In Frankfurt
Singled Out: Gatlin Black's Easier Days