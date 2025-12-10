Ignescent 'Light Up The Night' With New Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Chicago rockers, Ignescent, are pleased to unveil the new single, "Light Up The Night," along with a visualizer video, taken from their upcoming new studio album, 'Eternal,' out on March 20, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Jennifer Benson describes the new single: "'Light Up The Night' is a worship song about the light Jesus brings at Christmas. Co-writing it alongside Christopher Marvin of The Spark - whose recent release features Ledger of Skillet - brought a fresh spark of passion and purpose to the song."

Ignescent, a powerful and dynamic modern metal band from Chicago, fronted by the multi-talented vocalist Jennifer Benson, returns with their brand-new album, 'Eternal.'

The band expressed their enthusiasm for the new record by saying: "We're beyond excited to announce our brand-new album 'Eternal,' dropping March 2026! This one's a battle cry - for faith, for hope, for forever. What's eternal cannot be shaken."

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Ignescent 'Light Up The Night' With New Visualizer

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