Krooked Kings Announce New Album 'In Another Life'

(The Syndicate) Krooked Kings formally announce their highly anticipated new studio album, In Another Life, arriving March 27, 2026. Recorded in Los Angeles with acclaimed producer Yves Rothman, the album was mixed by Lawrence Rothman (Amanda Shires, Marissa Nadler) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Jacob Collier, HAIM, Vampire Weekend) and marks a renewed era of intention for the Salt Lake City-born five-piece, one grounded in meaningful storytelling, emotional urgency, and a clear return to music made for human connection.

Before officially unveiling the full album, Krooked Kings have begun ushering listeners into this new chapter with early singles "Rancher's Daughter" and "Parking Lot" - both out now and lifted from In Another Life. Together, the songs introduce the duality at the heart of the record: "Rancher's Daughter," a more melancholic lens on unreciprocated affection and small-town yearning; and "Parking Lot," an effervescent ode to the first rush of new love. Each hints at a wider emotional palette while spotlighting the band's evolved musicianship and renewed sense of purpose.

In Another Life finds Krooked Kings navigating the universal space between who you are and who you hope to become. Across its tracklist, the band draws from the last few turbulent years which included periods defined by growth, uncertainty, and heightened creative pressure and turned those experiences into sweeping indie-rock songs crafted for stages, car rides, and shared cathartic moments. The band's expansive dynamic range remains intact, but on this album the energy is less polished and more alive: full-throttle choruses built from the live room, introspective moments built from vulnerability, and lyrics that speak directly to young adulthood's unsteady terrain.

In their own words, the band frames this moment as a turning point: The past few years haven't been easy for us as a band. Somewhere along the way, chasing trends and fighting algorithms started to drain the passion we had for creating music. It felt less like sharing art and more like chasing clicks-and in that process, we began to lose the genuine connection with both our music and with you. But through it all, you've been here. Your support has taken us further than we ever dreamed-across the world, into new places, and into the hearts of people who resonate with what we make. For that, we're endlessly grateful.

Now, it's time for a new chapter of Krooked Kings. One where the music comes first. No more noise, no more chasing trends-just honest songs and a renewed connection with the people who made this journey possible: you. We can't wait to share what's next.

This project is an album about the gap between who you are and who you want to be. Steeped in a modern American setting, where big cities both twinkle like stars and cast looming shadows, we spend time dreaming of a better life. Though these dreams are often interrupted by brutal truths about love, friendship, and the ways we cope with insecurity and failure. The catchy hooks and explosive pop rock instrumentals of the album are interspersed with tender acoustic moments and ethereal synth movements. Sometimes, when confronting the confusing cultural moment we exist in, all you can do is dance, shout, and cry along.

With love,

The Kings

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