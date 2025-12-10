Modest Mouse Selling And Giving Away Instruments From Their Career

(Reverb) Modest Mouse return to Reverb on December 17 to sell another wide-ranging collection of studio-and tour-used guitars, pedals, synths, and more to fans and fellow musicians alike.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About, The Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop will offer everything from guitars and basses to vintage synths and more-as well as the the chance to win a Hondo II Banjo owned by the band for nearly 30 years.

Since their formation in the mid-'90s, Modest Mouse have captivated audiences with Brock's heady lyrics and the band's artistic sound-altnerating between slow, dark songs like 2000's "Perfect Disguise," driving, melodic tracks like 2007's "Fire It Up," and high octane records like 2004's "Bury Me With It." Since the release of This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About in 1996, the band has sold millions of albums-including the 2x platinum, Grammy-nominated Good News for People Who Love Bad News-and toured across the globe, amassing a legion of fans. Now, they can own the gear used to make some of their favorite hits.

Featuring everything from a fog machine and speakers to distortion pedals, synths, and more, the Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop shop has something for every fan and musician-including a Fender EOB Ed O'Brien Signature Sustainer Stratocaster. "The guitar was purchased during the last several years to try to recreate the sounds of The Moon And Antarctica. It was used on several tours to play the songs from that album," said Modest Mouse.

Among the other items that will be for sale in The Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop on December 17 are:

A Presto Recording Model A-93 with a Flight Case: "This piece is on par with the RCA OP6 or Fairchild microphone preamps in terms of its distinct voice," said Modest Mouse.

A GML Model 8200: "This belonged to the band Ministry and was used throughout their history," said Modest Mouse.

A 1970s Ludwig LM400 Supraphonic 5x14" Aluminum Snare Drum with a stenciled bag: "This has to be one of the most recorded snare drums in the history of rock and roll," said Modest Mouse.

A Magnasync 4 Channel Tube Microphone Mixer Preamp that was "used by any band that has recorded at Ice Cream Party Studio," according to the band.

A Yamaha DX that was "mostly used in the writing process here for Strangers to Ourselves and Golden Casket to create easy melodies," said Modest Mouse.

A Shadow Hills Mastering Compressor that has been "at the studio for about a decade and it's one of three or so compressors that get used on everything recorded here at Ice Cream Party," said Modest Mouse.

A Danelectro Dano '63 Long Scale Bass that was "played at probably hundreds of Modest Mouse shows in the last 20 years," said Modest Mouse.

A Hammond Auto-Vari 64: "Another of the many 1970's rhythm machines that has lived at Ice Cream Party for over a decade and was used to write the songs from the last 3 Modest Mouse albums," said Modest Mouse.

Additionally, the fans and musicians that are unable to secure any of the gear from The Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop will have a second shot at owning a piece of music history: Reverb is giving away a Hondo II Banjo discovered by the band roughly three decades ago.

"The banjo was collected on the road during the late 90's when the band was starting to experiment with different instruments in an effort to expand their sound and broaden their songwriting," said Modest Mouse.

For over a decade, Reverb has partnered with world-renowned artists like Wilco, Green Day, Billy Corgan, and more to get their gear into the hands of fans and fellow musicians. Modest Mouse is among the many bands to restock their shop, first selling gear on Reverb in 2022, followed by a new batch of musical instruments in 2024.

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop, enter the sweepstakes, and sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on December 17, visit http://reverb.com/news/modest-mouse-is-restocking-their-reverb-shop.

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