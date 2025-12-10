Nektar's Long Out Of Print 'Fortyfied' Remastered For Reissue

(Glass Onyon) Nektar's Fortyfied Receives Definitive Re-Mastered Re-Release After Being Unavailable for 15 Years - OUT NOW! Nektar formed in Hamburg in 1969 and is well known for iconic progressive rock albums such as A Tab in the Ocean, Remember The Future and Recycled. After four decades of successful albums and tours, the band reformed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nektar's formation.

The tour was recorded and released under the name Fortyfied. This live album was only briefly available on Roye Albrighton's own label but has been unavailable for over 15 years. This is the first mainstream release of the recordings.

This re-mastered 2CD set features a line-up of Roye Albrighton, Ron Howden, Peter Pichl and Klaus Henatsch. This remastered re-release is endorsed by the relevant line-up of Nektar including the estate of Roye Albrighton. Order the 2CD set here

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