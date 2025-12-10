Pantera's Dimebag and Vinnie Paul Tributed By St. Unholyness With 'Blacktooth Brothers'

(MDPR) St. Unholyness just rolled out a surprise gut-punch in the best way possible: a brand new tribute track honoring Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Blacktooth Brothers (Abbott Brothers Tribute) is out now on Bandcamp, raising a glass to the Abbott brothers and the impact they left carved deep into heavy music. It's loud, it's sincere, and it carries the kind of spirit that hits you right in the chest.
Built on thick, doom-kissed riffs and that gritty Chromed Stoner Doom with Groove and Style that the band has made their own, this tribute is a straight shot of appreciation. The kind of thing Dime and Vinnie would've nodded at with a grin.
The new track lands on the heels of last month's release of their hybrid music/lyric video for Dampflok des Todes , the second visual offering from their debut album Through High Holy Haze . The video blends performance energy with lyric-driven atmosphere, laying out the song's story of mortality, reflection, and the rough edges of life's long ride.
"This tribute is personal," Christina says. "Dime and Vinnie shaped so much of the heavy world we all live in. Dropping this track felt like the right way to honor them."
Blacktooth Brothers (Abbott Brothers Tribute) is available now on Bandcamp
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