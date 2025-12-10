Ronnie Montrose Remembered Tribute Concert Announced

(Chipster) Iconic American rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose will be saluted by a stellar rock star line-up whose own careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful Montrose sound at Ronnie Montrose Remembered - one of the most talked about shows of NAMM 2026.

This 10 year anniversary celebratory concert highlighting Montrose's career will feature his greatest hits from early Montrose, Edgar Winter, Van Morrison, Gamma and more. The event is set for 7:30 PM, Saturday, January 24th at the Grand Theater Anaheim Event Center.

The incredible all-star featured performers so far include members of: Montrose, Guns n Roses, Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Dio, LA Guns, Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon, Megadeth, Dokken, Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Winger, Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Y & T, Slaughter, Great White, Lynch Mob, Last In Line, Kingdom Come, The Edgar Winter Group, Sweet, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Robbie Krieger Band, Bullet Boys, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with more players being added on a daily basis.

Additionally, the show will feature surprise cameos, speakers, never-before-seen video clips and other raw footage, showcasing Montrose's career.

V.I.P. Packages are available for $99 which include Prime Up Front Orchestra seating, access to the Private V.I.P. Backstage Lounge area with Private restrooms, a Private backstage V.I.P. bar, an exclusive V.I.P. Artist Meet & Greet Area Photo Ops with pro photographer, Red Carpet access, a 10 year commemorative custom guitar pick, an RMR 2026 show poster, Backstage/Sidestage access, with a private full "onstage" bar. Additionally, a very limited quantity of 'Super V.I.P.' packages are available which include all of the above plus front row center seating, an exclusive custom 10 Year Anniversary T Shirt, a signed full size show poster, extra guitar picks, and video & photo goodie's never seen or heard before from older Montrose shows.

Former Montrose lead singer and event producer, Keith St John says new iconic names are being added to the line-up literally every day. St John was with Montrose for the last 13 years of Ronnie's life. The band was on top of the charts in the 1970s when Sammy Hagar was vocalist, with tunes like Rock Candy, Bad Motor Scooter and Rock the Nation. When St John teamed up with Montrose they continued to entertain until right before his death, filling clubs and festivals around the world. St John wrote many unreleased tunes with Ronnie Montrose, some performed at concerts throughout their years together.

It has been 10 years since the first RMR memorial celebration took place and St John wants this special anniversary edition of the show to be as scintillating as the first. "Ronnie's contribution to rock music in the early 70's was the Rock n Roll bible for many of the up and coming great American rock guitarists for the next two decades more than he probably ever realized or gave himself credit for. I really want to give those who really appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving dynamic concert setting where we can all really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of Ronnie's music," St John remarks.

Guitarist Doug Aldrich of Whitesnake, Dio, and Dead Daisies fame who will be performing at this event says this of Montrose:

"I first heard Montrose's debut record ('The Great 8') when I was around 15 years old. The first thing that came to my head was that their sound was really tough. It's sturdy and solid rock 'n' roll, and without a doubt the guitar playing is unique and incredible. Montrose influenced a lot of people and inspired a lot of people. I was definitely one of them." Find more details here

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