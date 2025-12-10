Sebastian Bach Announces The Party Never Ends Tour

(C Squared) On the heels of a wildly successful Australian tour with sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, Sebastian Bach announces his 2026 North American headlining tour, The Party Never Ends, kicking off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino.
Joining the tour as direct support are modern rock standouts Stitched Up Heart. handpicked by Sebastian Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut Skid Row album. That tour was ultimately cancelled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.
The tour will bring Bach's unmistakable voice as he delivers the iconic hits from his days in Skid Row, alongside fan favorites from his expansive solo catalog, including material from his latest album, Child Within the Man, hailed by Metal Hammer as "an unapologetic celebration of what Sebastian Bach does best," with Associated Press saying "...it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form...his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," In addition, "(Hold On) To the Dream" track was included in Consequence's 30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2024 which described the song as "...a career masterpiece from the former Skid Row singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."
Artist Presale tickets go on sale today, December 10. Fans get early access with the code BACH26 starting at 11 AM EST.
Local Presales begin December 11 at 10 AM local time, followed by the General Onsale on December 12 at 10 AM local time.
Additionally, Sebastian Bach has also dropped a new "Car Wash Hot Wax" edit of the single "What Do I Got to Lose?", delivering a hotter, extended bikini car wash performance by none other than his wife, Suzanne. "What Do I Got to Lose?" made an immediate splash at radio, debuting as the #1 Most Added track upon release, bridging Sebastian Bach's iconic legacy with his modern solo relevance.
SEBASTIAN BACH NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING DATES
Feb 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino*
Feb 27 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre
Feb 28 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino*
Mar 02 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
Mar 04 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
Mar 06 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Mar 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Mar 09 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom
Mar 10 - Minot, ND - The Original
Mar 13 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
Mar 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Resort Casino*
Mar 15 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
Mar 18 - Marion, IL - Marion Culture Civic Center
Mar 20 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
Mar 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak*
Mar 22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Mar 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Mar 25 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol City Music Hall
Mar 27 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
Mar 28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
Mar 29 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Mar 31 - Jacksonville, FL - Five
Apr 02 - Sebastian, FL - Capt Hirams Hall
Apr 03 - St. Petersburg, FL - Ferg's Entertainment Center*
Apr 04 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Apr 06 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
Apr 10 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino*
*no STITCHED UP HEART
ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF DATES
2025
Dec 12 - West Siloam Springs, OK - Cherokee Hotel & Casino*
Dec 13 - Roland, OK - Cherokee Casino and Hotel
Dec 27 - Airway Heights, WA - Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
2026
Jan 7 - Snoqualmie, WA - Snoqualmie Casino
Jan 17 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Resort
Jan 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena w/ Tesla
Feb 21 - Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center
Feb 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*
Mar 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Casino Resort
Mar 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
May 31- Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino
Aug 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - The Mountain Festival 2026
Oct 3 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena w/ Great White and Quiet Riot
Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert
Sebastian Bach Leads Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park Lineup
Watch Sebastian Bach's 'To Live Again' Video
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin- Charlie Benante Forced Off The Road By Injury- Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album- more
Eric Church Joins Kenny Chesney At Kick Off Of His 2nd Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Cole Swindell's 'Girl Dad' Video- Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album- more
Skilla Baby Taps Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller For 'Face Card'- Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'- Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin
Charlie Benante (Anthrax/Pantera) Forced Off The Road By Injury
Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album 'Splat!'
Skunk Anansie Deliver Remixed 'Meltdown'
Former Candlebox Guitarist Brian Quinn Releases 'Until Fall' Video
Behemoth Deliver 'I, Scylptor' Video
Hear John Sykes Posthumous Single 'Believe in Yourself'
King Crimson Offshoot Tu-Ner Announce Live Album and Summer Tour Dates