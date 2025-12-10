Sebastian Bach Announces The Party Never Ends Tour

(C Squared) On the heels of a wildly successful Australian tour with sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, Sebastian Bach announces his 2026 North American headlining tour, The Party Never Ends, kicking off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino.

Joining the tour as direct support are modern rock standouts Stitched Up Heart. handpicked by Sebastian Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut Skid Row album. That tour was ultimately cancelled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.

The tour will bring Bach's unmistakable voice as he delivers the iconic hits from his days in Skid Row, alongside fan favorites from his expansive solo catalog, including material from his latest album, Child Within the Man, hailed by Metal Hammer as "an unapologetic celebration of what Sebastian Bach does best," with Associated Press saying "...it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form...his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," In addition, "(Hold On) To the Dream" track was included in Consequence's 30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2024 which described the song as "...a career masterpiece from the former Skid Row singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

Artist Presale tickets go on sale today, December 10. Fans get early access with the code BACH26 starting at 11 AM EST.

Local Presales begin December 11 at 10 AM local time, followed by the General Onsale on December 12 at 10 AM local time.

Additionally, Sebastian Bach has also dropped a new "Car Wash Hot Wax" edit of the single "What Do I Got to Lose?", delivering a hotter, extended bikini car wash performance by none other than his wife, Suzanne. "What Do I Got to Lose?" made an immediate splash at radio, debuting as the #1 Most Added track upon release, bridging Sebastian Bach's iconic legacy with his modern solo relevance.

SEBASTIAN BACH NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING DATES

Feb 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino*

Feb 27 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

Feb 28 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino*

Mar 02 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Mar 04 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Mar 06 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Mar 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Mar 09 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom

Mar 10 - Minot, ND - The Original

Mar 13 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

Mar 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Resort Casino*

Mar 15 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Mar 18 - Marion, IL - Marion Culture Civic Center

Mar 20 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

Mar 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak*

Mar 22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Mar 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Mar 25 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol City Music Hall

Mar 27 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Mar 28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Mar 29 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Mar 31 - Jacksonville, FL - Five

Apr 02 - Sebastian, FL - Capt Hirams Hall

Apr 03 - St. Petersburg, FL - Ferg's Entertainment Center*

Apr 04 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Apr 06 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

Apr 10 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino*

*no STITCHED UP HEART

ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF DATES

2025

Dec 12 - West Siloam Springs, OK - Cherokee Hotel & Casino*

Dec 13 - Roland, OK - Cherokee Casino and Hotel

Dec 27 - Airway Heights, WA - Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

2026

Jan 7 - Snoqualmie, WA - Snoqualmie Casino

Jan 17 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Jan 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena w/ Tesla

Feb 21 - Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center

Feb 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*

Mar 14 - Florence, IN - Belterra Casino Resort

Mar 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

May 31- Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino

Aug 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - The Mountain Festival 2026

Oct 3 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena w/ Great White and Quiet Riot

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