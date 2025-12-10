The Speaker Wars Get Festive With 'Brighten The Corner' Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Texas-based rock band The Speaker Wars - featuring legendary drummer Stan Lynch (ex-Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers) and acclaimed singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis - bring holiday cheer with the release of their new Christmas song, "Brighten the Corner."
For a limited time, fans who purchase The Speaker Wars' debut self-titled album via the Frontiers US webstore will receive a free download of the new single, along with an exclusive Christmas card signed by founding member Stan Lynch, while supplies last.
Stan Lynch shares: "The Speaker Wars are wishing y'all a soulful, joyful and peaceful Holiday Season." The track arrives alongside an official visualizer. Watch it below:
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